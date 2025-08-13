5 embarrassing Cardinals stats after being shut out by the Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are on pace to win about 42 games this year. At this rate, they're giving the 2024 Chicago White Sox a run for their money for the worst season in MLB history.

Don't tell the St. Louis Cardinals that though.

The Cardinals and Rockies have played five games against each other this year, and the Rockies are winning the season series 3-2 with one game to go on Wednesday.

In their five games so far this year, the Cardinals have scored 13 runs and the Rockies have scored 21 runs. The Cardinals lost the first series in Denver during a pivotal stretch just before the trade deadline. This series likely pushed the Cardinals from soft buyers to sellers, and it spelled doom for the second half of the season.

With the two clubs set to square off in Busch Stadium after back-to-back series wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs for St. Louis, hopes were high for a sweep. The Rockies had other plans.

On Tuesday night, the Cardinals' offense continued a muted second half. After a strong showing to start the year, the offense has fallen flat since the All-Star Break.

They went just 6-30 on Tuesday night along with going 0-9 with runners in scoring position. They grounded out into three double plays on the night, and their four-through-seven hitters went 0-14 on the night. It was a disaster offensively, as the score indicates.

The St. Louis Cardinals shutout loss to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night continued a stretch of embarrassing statistics.

Statistic #1: The St. Louis Cardinals are the first team to be shut out by the Colorado Rockies since May 15, 2024, a stretch of 220 games.

This was a Modern Era record. The Rockies' previous shutout came in an 8-0 win over the San Diego Padres in the previous season well over a year ago.

Statistic #2: Only three teams have been shut out twice in the same year by the Colorado Rockies since 2021.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, who finished with only 61 wins in 2021, were shut out twice at the hands of the Rockies that year. In 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies, who went to the NLCS that year, were also shut out twice by the Rockies.

Can't believe I haven't seen this meme yet #STLCards pic.twitter.com/58LZ7HzmTR — Thomas Gauvain (@thomasgauvain) August 13, 2025

Let's hope the Cardinals wind up like the Phillies instead of the Pirates.

Statistic #3: Colorado has only two shutout wins this year.

Both have come against the St. Louis Cardinals. Need I go on?

Statistic #4: Three of the Rockies' last four shutouts dating back to 2023 have been against the Cardinals.

As was previously stated, the Rockies shut out the San Diego Padres last year on May 15th. That was their only shutout in 2024. Their previous shutout before that came against the Cardinals on August 6, 2023.

Statistic #5: The Cardinals have been shut out four times since the All-Star Break.

If you move the goalposts up ever so slightly to the end of June, the Cardinals have been shut out 10 times since the midway point of the year on June 25th. Prior to June 25th, they had been shut out only three times in 81 games.

No matter how you slice it, being shut out twice at the hands of the Colorado Rockies in the same season is abysmal. If the Cardinals want to remain in the postseason discussion with just 40 games to go, they need to turn it on offensively.