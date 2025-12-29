5 Cardinals worthy of an extension into the club's next competitive window

1B/OF Alec Burleson

Alec Burleson has improved his offensive game every year since making his debut late in the 2022 season. In his first full season in 2023, Burleson posted an 87 OPS+ across 347 plate appearances with a .244 batting average, only eight home runs, and 36 RBIs. He then posted a 105 OPS+ in 2024 with a .269 batting average, 21 home runs, and 78 runs batted in. Burleson's best offensive year up to this point came in 2025, when he had a 125 OPS+ with a .290 batting average, 18 home runs, and 69 RBIs.

2025 was a breakout year for Alec Burleson, and he's beloved throughout the organization, especially by manager Oli Marmol. Marmol saw Burleson as a key part of the 2025 lineup, and this backing should buy Burly plenty of playing time next year.

Clearly, Burly has been working hard each offseason to take his game to another level. If he continues this trend, he could be one of the best left-handed hitters in baseball next year.

With Willson Contreras being shipped up to Boston, first base is now entirely Burleson's to man. For his career, Burly has been a negative defender at first, according to most metrics. He has accumulated -1 Defensive Runs Saved there for his career, and he's been worth -2 Outs Above Average at first. It's important to add here that he's only played 606.1 innings at first in his career and some consistency at a position may bode well for him.

Burleson is only 27 years old, and he's not a free agent until after the 2028 season. In fact, Burleson is an excellent barometer for where the Cardinals see themselves as an organization.

If Burleson is traded within the next 18 months, it will be very clear that the Cardinals don't see themselves as contenders until after the 2028 season. If he stays on the team, perhaps Chaim Bloom sees the team as contenders as soon as 2027 or 2028. If he's extended, then the front office views Burly as a key cog in the lineup, one they want to keep long term.

Given his growth in production over the last three years, Alec Burleson has earned an extension. A five-year deal to buy out his remaining arbitration years and two years of free agency feels fair, and a price tag near $60 million should do it. This will lock in Burleson as a clubhouse leader and the club's left-handed hitter who can play multiple positions.