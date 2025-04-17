5 Cardinals who could become first-time All-Stars in 2025

RHP Phil Maton

The St. Louis Cardinals only free agent signing this offseason could be one of their only All-Stars, too. He has some ground to make up in the name-recognition category, but he's on his way early in the season.

Right-handed pitcher Phil Maton sat on the free agent shelf until March 13th, a full three weeks into Spring Training. Maton and the Cardinals agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal, and he was thrust into high-leverage situations early on. Maton has responded about as well as anyone could have imagined so far.

Maton has thrown 8.1 innings across nine games, and he has yet to allow a run. He's struck out 10 batters, and his 0.480 WHIP is impeccable. He's allowed four hits, hit one batter, and has yet to walk a batsman. Maton has been nails in late-game situations to start the year. His four holds are tied for fourteenth in baseball.

It's relatively easy for relievers to attend All-Star Games. Pitchers bow out of the showcase in droves, and players and the Commissioner's Office choose who the reserves and pitchers are each year. With three reliever spots available, space is tight for those in the bullpen.

If Phil Maton wants to be recognized by his peers, he will have to do something extraordinary, especially considering the fact that he isn't a closer. Relievers who don't rack up saves usually don't stand a chance at making it to an All-Star Game.

Not allowing a run for an extended period of time to start a season would sure give ample reason to be voted to the game by his peers. If Maton is able to continue limiting base runners and preventing runs, he'll have a good-sized feather in his cap.

While WAR isn't an ideal metric to compare pitchers, Phil Maton still ranks in the top-10 relievers in the National League with 0.3 fWAR to start the year. With the volatility that surrounds pitchers and Phil Maton's excellent start to the season, there's a possibility that he attends his first mid-summer classic as a 32-year-old.