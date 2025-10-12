5 Cardinals the team should go to arbitration with, 2 to extend, and 2 to non-tender

The Cardinals should extend Brendan Donovan and discuss what a long-term deal would look like for Alec Burleson

I've beat the drum for years now and will continue to do so: Brendan Donovan is worth keeping in St. Louis. Barring a great trade offer, I believe the combination of on-field performance and his off-the-field intangibles and leadership will be key to making this a shorter rebuild than some fans are fearful of.

Donovan was a top player in baseball for the Cardinals this year prior to his turf toe injury, and he continues to grow in his influence in the Cardinals' dugout. As a new young core emerges over the next few seasons, a homegrown leader like Donovan can help the next generation build winning habits, attack each day with intention, and be ready when the time comes for them to ascend into true contention once again.

Alec Burleson, who has spent his entire big league career up until this point as the "odd man out" of the playing time equation, truly ran with his opportunities this year, overtaking multiple members of the Cardinals' young core who were supposed to be "gifted" runway this past season. In 2024, Burleson showed how impactful he can be offensively, but lacked the consistency to be trusted over a full 162-game season. In 2025, he continued to evolve as a hitter and put everything together.

In 139 games, Burleson slashed .290/.343/.459 with 18 HR and 69 RBI in 546 plate appearances. His 124 wRC+ ranked 40th in all of baseball, and the improvements he made defensively made him a quality first baseman and serviceable corner outfielder.

While I feel strongly about Donovan being extended, Burleson is a player I would test the waters on, but am far more likely to settle on a one-year deal with him or go to arbitration. I also think there is a fair argument to shop Burleson on the trade market, given the fact that his defensive limitations hinder his ceiling, and his current offensive profile is likely close to his ceiling. That sounds like a potential sell-high candidate to me.

How the Cardinals manage their arbitration candidates matters. While payroll is set to go down again for the second consecutive year, Chaim Bloom and Bill DeWitt Jr. have committed to being creative this offseason, prioritizing the future but not limiting how they can improve in the midst of that. Handing out smart extensions now, cutting bait with players who aren't worth the dollar they could be paid, and shopping other players on the trade market can set the club up for success in the years to come.