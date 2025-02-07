RHP Tekoah Roby

Speaking of seemingly forgotten members of the Cardinals' organization, it wasn't all that long ago that Tekoah Roby's arrival to the Cardinals at the 2023 trade deadline represented a top-end pitching prospect who could rival the talent of a Tink Hence.

Injuries have really set back Roby over the past few years, and unfortunately for the 23-year-old, he'll have to overcome those concerns in 2025 to be taken seriously among the best young prospects in the game.

Roby has a plus curveball paired with an above-average fastball and cutter mix, and his control seems to be about average as well. Roby's fastball has the potential to play up further, but his command and velocity will be something to watch if he wants to do that.

On the mound, 2024 was not a great showing for Roby. He only made 10 starts due to injuries, but in those outings, he posted a 6.57 ERA and 1.62 WHIP while striking out just one more batter than innings pitched. Back in 2022, Roby was able to cover 104.2 innings at High-A while striking out 126 batters, and in 2023, he found similar success.

If Roby can put it all together, he still had middle of the rotation upside, which would land him on top 100 lists if he can make good on that potential this year. But there are a lot of "ifs" in Roby's profile now, which leads to real question marks about his long-term future and what his true upside is as a starter.