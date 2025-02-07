SS Yairo Padilla

One of the more polarizing Cardinals prospects at the moment, with publications like Baseball America already ranking him as the Cardinals' fifth best prospect as a 17-year-old, and others not even having him on their top 30 lists for the Cardinals' organization.

DSL prospects are very difficult to gauge, and while Padilla was a DSL All-Star alongside Rodriguez, Padilla clearly has the highest ceiling and floor of the duo. Padilla could have plus tools across the board, which is why he's already drawn comparisons to names like Elly De La Cruz and Fernando Tatis Jr.

But like I said about Rodriguez, it is very easy to dream on teenage prospects like Padilla and then see them completely flame out upon a promotion or two. It sounds like there are some members of the Cardinals organization who believe he will be a star, and there are other scouts in the DSL who are in love with his tools and upside.

This would be a huge jolt for the Cardinals system if Padilla is the real deal. Outside of JJ Wetherholt, the Cardinals don't really have a prospect with true star potential, so perhaps Padilla can be that guy.

If Padilla continues to impress scouts in 2025, I'd be shocked if he doesn't end up on lists due to the sheer raw talent that is there and potential tools to be a real difference maker. But again, he could just as easily fall off in 2025 and become a forgotten member of the organization.