5 Cardinals players most likely to be traded at this year's Winter Meetings

Ryan Helsley

Even Ryan Helsley can't help but acknowledge the uncertain future he has in St. Louis right now. In a recent story from MLB.com's John Denton, Helsley opened up about the real possibility he's traded this offseason, and even though he'd love to remain in St. Louis, he's not sure they want to keep him around long-term.

If the Cardinals could pull off a team-friendly extension this offseason, it may be worth considering for an elite talent like Helsley. Normally I am against the idea of big contracts for relievers, but he is special player, and so it's worth exploring.

But in all likelihood, Helsley will be in another uniform next season. With payroll going down in 2025 and the status of their payroll beyond next season uncertain, paying top dollar for a closer doesn't sound like a move they'll be making. While they want to compete in 2025, a closer of Helsley's pedigree is a luxury they can't afford to hold onto if they are just going to let him walk in free agency.

Like Matz, the Cardinals are fielding offers for Helsley this offseason, and again, I'd be surprised if he was not traded. The Winter Meetings could really accelerate his market, especially as clubs begin to pivot to other needs on their team.

Helsley should net the Cardinals the biggest return of any of their likely trade assets. Perhaps a prospect in the top 100 range, but if not that, for sure a strong package of youngsters that can help replenish the Cardinals' system. As I've said with other names on this list, the opportunity to add more young talent to this core as well as clear space for young talent to play is very important considering the state of the organization right now.

If the Cardinals find the offers for Helsley to be underwhelming, they can hold onto him and see if a better deal comes during the season. The risk there though is that if Helsley has a major injury, then the Cardinals lose out on all of that potential value and probably let him walk for nothing in free agency. That feels like too great of a risk to take in my opinion.

The Cardinals' bullpen was a real strength last year, so losing Helsley along with Andrew Kittredge this offseason will be major blows to that unit. Sure, it would be nice to have Helsley back there again one more time, but I would much rather see the Cardinals patch things together next season then hang tight to their superstar closer one more time.

While there are so many potential suitors out there for Helsley, I'd keep an eye on teams like the Orioles, Phillies, Yankees, and Dodgers as some of his top destinations. Since Helsley does not have a no-trade clause, the Cardinals can truly make this about finding the highest bidder for his services.