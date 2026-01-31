5 Cardinals entering make-or-break seasons in 2026

2B/3B Nolan Gorman

Nolan Gorman is in his first season of arbitration in the 2026 season, and he's earning $2.655 million in his first go. Gorman, 25, will have a full-time spot available to him for the first time since 2023 after Nolan Arenado's departure. He'll have to share time with JJ Wetherholt and Brendan Donovan (for now), but he'll play five out of six games each week more than likely. This is his opportunity to show that he can be a regular major leaguer.

Gorman is a power-first lefty slugger; he slugged .478 in 2023 to go with 27 home runs, most certainly his offensive peak as a player. Since then, he's seen his slugging percentage fall to just .370 last year and his ISO plummet from .241 in 2023 to .165 last year.

Nolan Gorman saw an increase in his on-base percentage last year, and he whiffed at a near career-low rate (34.6%. He swapped power for on base, and it worked for a time for him last year. However, he wasn't a productive offensive player at the plate in 2025.

There will be plenty of opportunities for Nolan Gorman next year at the plate even if Brendan Donovan stays and JJ Wetherholt starts with the club on Opening Day. He will see plenty of DH at bats, and Donovan's positional flexibility would open up playing time in the infield for the left-handed hitter. It is crucial that he takes advantage of these chances and shows he can be a potent hitter once again.

Considering the fact that Gorman is now in arbitration, it's time he shows that he can be a competent hitter for long stretches of time. He was able to improve against southpaws last year, and he's been an average hitter against all pitchers for his career. Now, he needs to cut back down on his strikeout rate while tapping back into the power that made him such an enticing hitter in 2023. The Cardinals have lacked a true power hitter since Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in 2022. Gorman has the profile to fill that void.

If he can't produce at rates comparable to his sophomore season, Nolan Gorman could find himself the odd man out with Thomas Saggese and JJ Wetherholt taking priority over him in Oli Marmol's lineups next year.