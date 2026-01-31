5 Cardinals entering make-or-break seasons in 2026

OF Jordan Walker

Jordan Walker, along with the next player on this list, enters 2026 as one of the most interesting Cardinals to watch. Sure, JJ Wetherholt will be exciting, but Wetherholt doesn't have the amount of pressure on him that Walker does next year.

Jordan Walker is a former consensus top-10 prospect in baseball. He's tall, he's strong, he's toolsy, and he's energetic. Walker, for all intents and purposes, is a likable player. However, his production up to this point in his career has left much to be desired.

Walker has a career .240/.302/.378 line for an OPS+ of 88. He's been a below-average hitter in his career, and he's been a very bad defender. This combination has made him unpalatable at times.

Last year was Walker's worst year at the plate; he slashed .215/.278/.306 with just six home runs in 111 games. He also struck out a career-high 31.8% of the time. He fell victim to low-and-away breaking balls from pitchers far too often, and his strikeouts rose as a result. His defense also took a step back last year after seeing improvements in 2024. Perhaps getting his bat in order will allow him to relax in the field.

Jordan Walker needs to make huge strides at the plate next year to prove that he belongs in the outfield for the Cardinals' next competitive window. He's still so young, and he has four years of team control, including 2026. If he can develop as a right-handed hitter in the heart of the Cardinals lineup, he can solidify his spot beyond this year. It's a crucial season for both Jordan Walker and the Cardinals in 2026.

Walker will enter arbitration next year in his age-25 season. He's still very young, but his career is starting to age on. He's been worth -2.7 bWAR for his career so far, an embarrassing number for a player of his size, aptitude, and ability. It's high time for Jordan Walker to make good on his prospect status and be a force in the heart of the lineup. If he can't, he could find himself being traded or DFA'd by the end of the year to make way for other outfield prospects like Joshua Baez.