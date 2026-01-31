5 Cardinals entering make-or-break seasons in 2026

The 2026 season will be one with less pressure for the St. Louis Cardinals. Fans aren't expecting or demanding a National League Central title. Players will be given more leeway when it comes to development at the highest level of baseball. Management is giving the reins of the team over to young and rising stars on the roster.

However, there is still tremendous pressure on a handful of major leaguers for the Cardinals as they enter a make-or-break year in 2026. For studs like Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson, and Brendan Donovan, the 2026 season is one for growth and building upon previous success. These three, among others, won't have to necessarily "prove" anything next year. They can continue to develop at a linear rate or stay where they are and still be considered valuable players to the team.

For youngsters like JJ Wetherholt, Victor Scott II, Jimmy Crooks, and Michael McGreevy, to name a few, the 2026 season is one where growth is ideal. If they don't show improvements, it's not like they'll be traded or demoted for long periods of time. Rather, they'll continue to take their lumps and use the 2026 season as a learning experience.

There is a third group of players as the Cardinals enter their "build" season, and that group is full of players who either need to put up or shut up in 2026.

Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, Andre Pallante, Nolan Gorman, and Ryan Fernandez need to make good on their promise or roster spots to ensure their placement on the Cardinals during the organization's next competitive window. That window could open in 2027 or 2028, but if these five players don't make changes or correct their past mistakes, they could find themselves on the outside looking in at that time.

These 5 St. Louis Cardinals players are entering make-or-break territory ahead of the 2026 season.

RHP Ryan Fernandez

The Cardinals selected right-handed pitcher Ryan Fernandez from the Boston Red Sox in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft. Because he was added via the Rule 5 Draft, Fernandez had to remain on the 26-man roster, or his rights would return to Boston.

Fernandez was a pretty reliable reliever in 2024, posting a 3.51 ERA across 66.2 innings. He struck out 71 batters that year, but he walked 32. He was a solid middle-relief guy for much of the 2024 season.

Things were different last year for Fernandez though. Without the protection of the Rule 5 Draft, the Cardinals were able to flex his role and location in 2025. He pitched 34.1 innings for Triple-A Memphis, finishing the year with a 3.12 ERA. He saw his strikeout and walk rates rise last year in the minors, but his 1.240 WHIP was a welcome sight.

Things were much different in the majors for the 27-year-old. He pitched 30.1 innings with the Cardinals last year, finishing the year with a 7.71 ERA. He struck out 34 batters, walked 16, and finished with a 1.714 WHIP. He struggled mightily in the majors, and he was never able to translate his effectiveness in Triple-A to St. Louis last year.

Relievers are often volatile, so Fernandez enters 2026 with something to prove. He needs to prove that he can strike out MLB hitters while limiting walks and hits. If he can't do that, he could find himself looking for a new employer by the end of the year.