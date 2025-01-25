5 burning questions the Cardinals must answer before Spring Training begins

4. Will the Cardinals make any additions to their Major League roster?

It's kind of wild to think that the Cardinals have not made a single addition to their Major League roster this offseason, and you could argue it's even crazier that it is not a top three question they need to answer. While I am in total agreement that it's one of the burning questions facing them right now, I'll explain why it is this far down on the list.

First and foremost, the kinds of players the Cardinals would be looking to add to their Major League roster are not anything earth shattering. John Mozeliak has mentioned adding another reliever to the Cardinals' bullpen as something they'd like to do, as well as potentially acquiring a right-handed bat with "some thump". Those could be impactful additions, but they are not likely to be moves that dramatically change the outlook of the roster or expectations going into camp.

It's also a real question as to whether or not the Cardinals would actually make those moves. In the case of a bullpen arm, adding another established reliever to their mix would bring some insurance to what looks to be a very young and unproven group heading into 2025, but their impact would be viewed as hoping to replicate the production from Andrew Kittredge last year. That's an important piece for their puzzle, but the Cardinals could just as easily see if Gordon Graceffo, Kyle Leahy, Chris Roycroft, or other young arms can fill that void.

On the right-handed bat front, that player would likely be a platoon option against left-handed pitching, an area the Cardinals had a ton of trouble with last year. The biggest name I could think of to fill that void realistically is Harrison Bader, but I kind of doubt he's looking to come somewhere where he is not the everyday center fielder (although, he could certainly earn that in St. Louis). You're probably looking at guys like Randal Grichuk, Ramon Laureano, or Austin Hays to fill that void.

Will the Cardinals add to their Major League roster before camp starts? Your guess is as good as mine. But I find the next three questions to matter so much more in the long run.