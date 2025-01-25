5 burning questions the Cardinals must answer before Spring Training begins

Doesn't it feel like the St. Louis Cardinals have given us more questions than answers this offseason?

Call it a reset, rebuild, retool, remix, recalibrate, or reassessment offseason, if the Cardinals don't make things make sense for the fanbase going into Spring Training, there is a good chance the fans reject whatever product they put on the field.

See what I did there? Thanks. You can hold the applause, you're too kind.

But seriously, while there is still a wide range of beliefs and feelings regarding the state of the club right now, I think most fans and pundits can agree that there are an uncomfortable amount of questions that still need to be answered. And I'm not even just talking about how players will perform next year, I'm talking about basic questions that will shape the early (and potentially long-term trajectory) of this "reset".

With just 19 days until Cardinals' pitchers and catchers report to camp and a little over 20 days until the full squad is due to be there as well, it's probably safe to say the front office and ownership will be answering few of these questions, if any, before they arrive in Jupiter. Even so, I wanted to take a moment today to address what some of those major questions are, setting the stage for all of us as to what we need to keep an eye on over the next few weeks leading up to camp.

Here are 5 burning questions the Cardinals must answer before Spring Training starts