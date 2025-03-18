5 bold predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025

Bold prediction #1: Masyn Winn joins the 20/20 club this year.

Masyn Winn has never hit more than 18 home runs in a season in his career. He's also stolen more than 20 bases only two times in his four-year career. While reaching the 20/20 club isn't necessarily the boldest of predictions, it's certainly something that will be difficult for Winn in his sophomore season.

Using his speed has been something that Masyn Winn has been discussing all offseason. He stole only 11 bases in 2024, a severe drop-off from the 32 he stole in 2021 and the 43 he stole in 2022. It was his rookie year, so it's logical to see him take his foot off the gas regarding the speed of his game. However, Winn's speed was one of his best qualities as a prospect.

We can expect Gold Glove-caliber defense from Winn in his second full season in the majors; that much is true. He boasts one of the game's best arms from the shortstop position, and his ability to cover ground is nearly unmatched.

If Masyn Winn wants to take his game to the next level, he needs to take it up a notch in the speed and power portions of the game.

He has every ability to do so. Winn's 28.8 ft/s spring speed was in the 87th percentile in baseball last year. He was also in the 64th percentile in squared-up percentage last year. A boost in bat speed and hard contact in 2024 will go a long way to bumping his home run numbers up compared to the 15 he hit in 2024.

Reaching the 20/20 club for Masyn Winn is within his reach. He showed that he could steal bags with the best of them as a prospect. Now, it's time for him to put his speed on full display in the majors. Winn also hit 15 home runs last year as a rookie. With more familiarity and comfort heading into his second full season, expect Winn to bop a few more homers to reach the illustrious 20 mark.