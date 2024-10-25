5 bold Cardinals predictions that aged well in 2024, 5 that did not

Prev 1 of 5 Next Next

Every once in a while, I like to look back at some of my work over the last year or so and reflect on different takes or opinions I had regarding the St. Louis Cardinals. Some of them I still really enjoy and stand by, and others...well not so much. Rather than running and hiding from the takes I have gotten wrong and just drawing attention to what went "right", I think it is good for all of us to evaluate both the good and the bad, see what led to those takes, and learn from them for next time! That is exactly what I want to do today. Back on January 4th, 2024, I made 10 bold predictions about the Cardinals in 2024. Some I nailed, others I was partially right or wrong on, and then there were the takes I was dead wrong about. Let's take a trip down memory land and see what takes from this piece aged well and what did not over this past year. Prediction that aged (pretty) well - Dylan Carlson wins the Opening Day center field job Had Dylan Carlson not had a freak collision with Jordan Walker in a brief two-game series with the Chicago Cubs to finish Spring Training before beginning the season in Los Angeles, Carlson would have been starting in center field that day. But, alas, he did get hurt, forcing the Cardinals to turn to Victor Scott II I actually finished this prediction by saying Carlson would not remain the Cardinals starting center fielder throughout the season as Scott would take over at some point, and that did become true to an extent as well. What I also did not see coming though was the rise of Michael Siani and Tommy Edman never playing an inning for the Cardinals in 2024. But overall, I think this was a pretty good prediction that aged pretty well - especially since the take was centered on how the center field situation would look coming out of camp, not that Carlson would be the center fielder all year long. He won the job, he just, unfortunately, had a freak injury a few days before the game. Prediction that aged poorly - Lars Nootbaar would be the Cardinals' best player in 2024 I had high expectations for Nootbaar coming into the season, but the young outfielder once again battled injuries throughout the season and had some prolonged stretches where he struggled at the plate. Nootbaar did end up finishing the season with a .244/.342/.417 slash line, good for a 114 wRC+ and 1.7 fWAR in just 109 games played. Nootbaar's wRC+ was fourth on the time while finishing sixth in fWAR. I'm still confident that if Nootbaar stays on the field next year, he will be a highly productive player. But 2025 is going to be a big year for Nootbaar, as if he is unable to stay healthy again, he may not be a part of the club's plans going forward.

Prediction that aged really well - The Cardinals will begin to unveil what life after John Mozeliak will look like Honestly, I pretty much nailed this prediction back in January. At the time of writing that piece, Bloom was only rumored to be coming on as a consultant, and I wrote about how we could see him become the POBO in waiting if it is not someone like Randy Flores or Michael Girsch. I also alluded the the fact that while we will know what the post-Mozeliak era will look like in 2024, that it would likely be a transition period where the full changes do not take place until after Mozeliak's contract is over at the end of the 2025 season. Again, on January 4th, this wasn't the reported direction of how things would be going. We really did not hear rumblings yet of Bloom being the next guy until a few weeks later when he was annouced as an advisor and we got some nuggets at Winter Warm Up. I feel pretty darn good about this prediction. Prediction that also aged poorly - The Cardinals swing a trade for a top-end starter I took my bold prediction from 2023 that the Cardinals would trade for a front-line starter and used it as a 2024 prediction, and that was a poor choice on my part. My original take was that, if the Cardinals are contending once again this year, the thing they were truly missing was a second front-line starter to pair with Sonny Gray. This was when I was under the assumption, like most people, that their lineup would be an actual strength. Maybe they'd trade for a guy like Dylan Cease, Jesus Luzardo, or Framber Valdez to put them over the top? Instead, the Cardinals' offense cratered, they were only slightly above .500 at the deadline, and each of Cease (traded to Padres pre-season), Luzardo (injured and bad), and Valdez (not available) were not realistic targets for the Cardinals as the season went on. I even left room for the potential that the Cardinals could make that trade going into the 2025 offseason, in case there were not actually front-line starters available for trade at the deadline. Well, I was wrong here again, as the Cardinals are going into a reset mode so they will not be looking to trade assets away to get a front-line guy.

Prediction that aged poorly again - Victor Scott II finishes top 3 in Rookie of the Year voting. Ugh. If only I had went with Masyn Winn here! Winn was a true Rookie of the Year candidate this year for the Cardinals, and while he will not beat out Paul Skenes or Jackson Merrill, he did have an incredible rookie campaign. Victor Scott II...not so much. I'm still a big fan of Scott and cannot wait to see the kind of player he becomes, but in 53 games and 155 plate appearances this year, Scott was worth -0.5 fWAR, slashing .179/.219/.283 with a 40 wRC+ and only stole five bases on the season. He graded out positively defensively, but he did not wow people like I thought he would either. In all honesty, by the time Spring Training came around, I had cooled big time on the idea that Scott should even make the Major League roster out of camp, let alone be top 3 in Rookie of the Year voting. But back in January, I was all in on the hype and him jumping from Double-A to St. Louis. Well, I was wrong, but I still think Scott has a bright future ahead of him. Prediction that I think aged well? - Oli Marmol or Yadier Molina are gone after 2024 When Yadier Molina was brought in as a special advisor, the rumors and talk began to get loud that Oli Marmol would be on the hot seat rather quickly and that we could see Molina take over as manager. Well, Marmol got an extension in Spring Training and has been retained as the club's manager entering this offseason, so points for me for predicting Marmol would be staying around. But when it comes to Molina...he never even showed up for his role this year, so is he even going to be around in 2025? For now, I think it is easy to call this one a yes, but it played out in a way I did not expect. I thought Marmol would either manage in such a way that he would get an extension at the end of the year or be let go and instead, he got in before the season even started. I thought Molina would either step into that managerial role or would find one elsewhere, but again, I have no idea what Molina is even doing now.

This prediction was oddly still true - Sonny Gray has the best individual Cardinals' pitching season since Jack Flaherty in 2019 On the surface, Sonny Gray's counting stats, such as his 3.84 ERA or 166.1 innings pitched aren't flashy by any means, but when you compare those numbers and the underlying metrics to the other two best seasons since Jack Flaherty's 2019 campaign in Cardinals history, Gray has a strong argument for the best season since then. Below you'll find a chart I used in my piece back in January, but I have now replaced Gray's 2023 numbers with what he produced in 2024. Check out how he compares to 2019 Flaherty as well as 2021 Wainwright and 2022 Mikolas. Pitcher ERA- ERA FIP- FIP K% IP Sonny Gray (2024) 95 3.84 79 3.12 30.3% 166.1 Jack Flaherty (2019) 66 2.75 80 3.46 29.9% 196.1 Adam Wainwright (2021) 75 3.05 88 3.66 21.0% 206.1 Miles Mikolas (2022) 83 3.29 99 3.87 19.0% 202.1 While Gray had the worst ERA of the bunch and pitched the fewest amount of innings, he has the best FIP, FIP-, and K% of any of those starters, including Flaherty himself. Gray was much better than the basic numbers suggested this year. Did Gray leave some things to be desired this year? For sure. The way he got bit by the home run ball and how bad he was on the road were not excusable for him. He has to own those things, and if he could have managed those better, he clearly would have had the best season a Cardinals starter has had since 2019. Instead, now there is more of a debate, but overall I feel good about how I projected Gray this year. Prediction that I got wrong - Thomas Saggese carves out a regular role in St. Louis Meh, unless you count Thomas Saggese being the likely backup infielder for the Cardinals next year, Saggese did not carve out a significant role with the Cardinals this year. I expected Saggese to hit his way to St. Louis quickly in 2024, as there was a clear need for another infielder on the roster and Saggese's bat led him to winning Texas League Most Valuable Player in 2023. Saggese struggled quite a bit to begin the year at Triple-A though, and really did not find a groove at the plate until the middle of the summer. Even when Saggese finally cracked the big league roster, he actually really struggled offensively. While his glove played well, he hit just .204/.250/.306 with one home run and four RBI in his 52 plate appearances. It's a small sample size, to say the least, and nothing I am worried about, but it's clear that I was too aggressive with this pick.

Prediction that I nailed - Cardinals finally have an internal starting pitcher emerge in the Major League rotation Well, the only part I did not actually nail was that I left out both Andre Pallante and Michael McGreevy as options for guys who could fill that role, but overall, I think it was a great take on my end to predict that a young arm would finally take one of the Cardinals' rotation spots. Coming into the season, all five rotation spots were filled by veteran options for the Cardinals, which is not a recipe for long-term success. The Cardinals had needed for a long time for someone to step up and take the bull by the horns in their rotation, and Pallante was that guy for them. In 20 starts in 2024, Pallante posted a 3.56 ERA and 3.62 FIP over 111.1 innings of work, taking the time he spent in Triple-A improving his game and turning himself into a quality starter for St. Louis. Now coming into 2025, Pallante has a rotation spot locked down, and even the young Michael McGreevy will have every opportunity to earn a spot after his strong performances with St. Louis. One thing I did get right was that we would have prospects knocking on the door of St. Louis as well, although I did not have the name Quinn Mathews as one of those options. Mathews will likely join the Cardinals' rotation in early 2025, and names like Sem Robberse, Gordon Graceffo, Matthew Liberatore, and Tink Hence will all be potential options in the near future. My last prediction and one I missed on - Cardinals return to the playoffs but are unable to get past the Braves or Dodgers If you actually just read the first four paragraphs of my original prediction, a lot of this actually worked out how I said it would. I identified how weak the NL Central was, and outside of the Brewers, I was right about there not being a major threat. I also identified that even though the Cardinals only won 71 games in 2023, the Diamondbacks needed just 84 wins to make the playoffs that year. I thought it was likely that the Cardinals would win at least 84 games in 2024, leading to a playoff birth and then the potential for them to make noise in October. Instead, the Cardinals won 83 games, and instead of being one or so games out of the playoffs, were six games back of the third National League Wild Card. Well, I was about 50/50 on my bold predictions for the Cardinals in 2024 back in January, and I feel decent about that outcome. Maybe I can get above .500 like the Cardinals next year...