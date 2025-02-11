5 biggest storylines to watch as the St. Louis Cardinals begin spring training today

5. Is 2025 the year of many relievers?

Even if the Cardinals do create more spots in their rotation, there'll still be names without a chair when the music stops. Some of those arms will end up in Memphis to start games down there, while others could find themselves a part of the Cardinals' bullpen mix.

Any of those ten arms I mentioned above could get chances out of the bullpen this year. While some names like Mathews and McGreevy feel like odd candidates for such roles (namely because they should be prepping to start no matter what), other names in that mix could get important development time in those spots.

Take Graceffo for example, a guy who hasn't quite found his footing as a starter as of late, but his stuff could profile up out of the bullpen. It doesn't mean he would start forever, but maybe this is where he provides value in 2025 (like Liberatore in 2024).

Or look at prospects like Hence, Hjerpe, or Roby, all of which have had durability issues thus far, and while all three should be positioned to start long-term, maybe they break into the Cardinals' bullpen at different times this year to get looks at big league hitting.

Outside of Ryan Helsley, JoJo Romero, and Ryan Fernandez, there are five spots in the bullpen that seem up for grabs for those names and more. John King, Kyle Leahy, and Chris Roycroft are going to want cracks as well. What about Ryan Loutos, Matt Svanson, Andre Granillo, or Riley O'Brien, guys who have been with the organization and are looking for their own sustained looks? Newcomers like Nick Anderson, Bailey Horn, Zack Weiss, Rob Kaminksy (well, a returning friend), and others who could factor in.

Like the rotation, there are plenty of relievers the Cardinals could turn to in 2025. As we see each year, the opening day group is not going to be the group all year. The "Memphis Shuttle" should be busy this year, and many arms are going to get shots to earn the trust of Marmol.

Could any of them impress and gain significant, high-leverage roles like Fernandez last year? Or will any flame out like a Nick Robertson did? Only time will tell!