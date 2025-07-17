5 biggest questions for the St. Louis Cardinals in the second half

What will happen with Oliver Marmol?

Oliver Marmol received a contract extension in March of 2024 that would keep him under contract through the 2026 season. Since that extension, the Cardinals have gone 133-125 for a .515 winning percentage. Good, not great.

Marmol has handled a very difficult roster and request from the front office well this year. He's kept the team within sniffing distance of the playoffs, and the club is performing much better than most people expected. Marmol is also a potential National League Manager of the Year candidate if the club can make the postseason.

Despite this relative success as the in-house leader, Marmol could find himself a free agent at the end of the year if not earlier.

If the Cardinals continue to win, Marmol isn't going anywhere. Firing a manager in the middle of a playoff push doesn't happen often. Fully expect Marmol to manage the Cardinals in the postseason if they make it.

If the club finishes with a record above .500 but misses the playoffs, his fate for the 2026 season may be up in the air. That would be three straight seasons without a postseason berth for the Cardinals. While those playoff-less seasons aren't entirely Marmol's fault, blame is typically placed on the manager for losing teams. Chaim Bloom could like what he sees in Marmol to give him one final chance in 2026, or he could appoint a manager of his own choice.

If the Cardinals fall below .500 at any point in the second half, expect Oli Marmol to be relieved of his duties before the end of the season. Fanbase ire paired with a front office that's in flux won't help Oli's chances either. Bench coach Daniel Descalso would probably be designated the interim manager before Bloom searches in the offseason for a manager of his own choice.

It's a win-and-stay situation for Oliver Marmol as the second half of the 2025 season kicks off. His fate as the manager of the Cardinals is a bit wobbly right now with a new regime coming in next year. Chaim Bloom probably has ample data and information on Marmol already; if he likes the 39-year-old skipper enough, Oli will stay. Making the postseason with this roster wouldn't hurt his case by any means.