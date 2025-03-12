4 young Cardinals pitchers who could benefit from a bullpen role, 3 who would not

Tink Hence may end up becoming a reliever long term, but 2025 should be focused on building him up as a starter.

2025 represents a really important year in the development of Tink Hence. The Cardinals know this, which is why they seem to be working with him on changes to how he throws and takes care of himself so that he can have a chance as a starting pitcher long term.

I wouldn't rule out the possibility of Hence making starts for St. Louis this year, but it seems far more likely that Hence will remain in the minor leagues this year as he continues to build up as a starter. Hence has yet to hit the 100-inning mark in his career, and if the Cardinals are serious about him starting long term, they have to prioritize him building up that endurance and durability over any short-term gains they could have from him in their bullpen.

Now, like Roby and Hjerpe, if Hence comes to the end of the season and is bumping up against his innings limit, then sure, maybe unleash him in a bullpen role in St. Louis so he can get used to that stage, face big league hitters, and if the Cardinals are in the race, help them push for the playoffs. Those could be valuable things, but again, they should not come at the cost of his development.

If 2025 ends up being another campaign where Hence can't stay healthy or go deeper into games, then maybe the Cardinals will need to change their outlook for him. With Ryan Helsley likely in his final year with the club, Hence could be a major part of the Cardinals' future in a high-leverage relief role.

While that could be enticing, the upside is very high as a starter, so St. Louis needs to do everything they can to unlock that first before considering bullpen usage.