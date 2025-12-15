4 ways Chaim Bloom is already rectifying John Mozeliak's mistakes

4. Preaching urgency rather than patience

If you were to tally the number of times that John Mozeliak used the word "patience" during his career, you would be counting for quite a long time.

In the 2021-2022 offseason, Mozeliak asked for patience when it came to filling out a starting rotation. He preached patience when it came to top prospects such as Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman not playing up to their expected levels. He also preached patience when Willson Contreras was being jerked around the field in 2023.

“You’ve got to have confidence with people in certain roles, that’s what it comes down to,” Mozeliak said. “We’ll be patient, but look, again, this has not gone how we would have thought. You’ve got to remind yourself it’s a long season, but it’s certainly gotten off on the wrong foot."

Patience certainly wasn't a virtue Cardinal fans had in deep supply after nearly two decades of unparalleled success in the National League. Therefore, the fans grew frustrated and weary with Mozeliak constantly telling fans to wait and see the fruits of his labor.

Chaim Bloom is already changing that tune. While he's asking fans to wait to see the organization back to their winning ways, he's trying to take the most efficient route towards that success.

In a story published during the 2025 Winter Meetings, John Denton of MLB.com tackled this change in approach. Denton discussed Bloom wanting his leadership team to address the shortcomings of the team with urgency. It's not a small task to ask of his group, but he wants them to be purposeful and swift with their actions.

This sense of urgency has even made it down to the team's field manager, Oliver Marmol. “Chaim communicated it extremely well that there's a sense of urgency to all of this," said Marmol. "The better we are at our jobs, the quicker we turn this thing around.”

Fans will still have to be patient to find consistent success, but they can at least rest easy knowing that Chaim Bloom wants to fix the organization quickly. Success won't come immediately, but the organization is being built to be annual contenders in the near future.