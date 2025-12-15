4 ways Chaim Bloom is already rectifying John Mozeliak's mistakes

3. A boost in transparency

There is a delicate balance that a team has to maintain when it comes to being transparent. Give away too much information, and you weaken your bargaining abilities. Hide too many things, and fans begin to distrust what you're doing. So far, Chaim Bloom and his team have been more transparent and up front with the team and its direction than John Mozeliak was, and that's been a welcome change amongst the fanbase.

Rob Cerfolio, the club's assistant general manager in charge of player development and performance, has been on several podcasts and shows to discuss the team and its plan. Randy Flores has been more in the public more of late.

In a recent episode of Best Podcast in Baseball, host Derrick Goold illustrated quite well why the Cardinals and John Mozeliak weren't as transparent and up front as fans would have wanted. He also spoke about why Chaim Bloom is being afforded the luxury of telegraphing potential moves. "For the most part, I wonder if the position that they're in now, that it's easier to say the direction they're going because instead of strategically trying to create a contender and surprise with a move, they're trying to prepare their fanbase for the inevitable move."

When the Cardinals were contending, they had to be more secret. If they announced their interest in a particular player, other teams would then jump and analyze that player further lessening the chances the Cardinals had to sign him. Over the years, the Cardinals were evasive in their specific intentions to maintain an upper hand.

Chaim Bloom has stated openly that he's shopping veterans such as Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado. He's also stated that he intends on listening to offers for players like Lars Nootbaar, JoJo Romero, and Nolan Gorman. This clarity has given fans a peek into the front office's long-term approach.

Bloom was also up front about how long this rebuild may take. While he has shied away from using the word "rebuild," he has made it clear that the long-term needs of the organization will take precedence over the short term. "We should never come in with any goal other than to win, but we’re going to be making moves that are more aligned with that long term."

This transparency is a welcome change of pace for a fanbase that became accustomed to a tight-lipped regime under John Mozeliak.