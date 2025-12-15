4 ways Chaim Bloom is already rectifying John Mozeliak's mistakes

2. Dramatic expansions of staffing and coaching

In an article written by Katie Woo following the 2024 season, the microscopic size of the Cardinals' coaching staff compared to other organizations was thrust into the light.

After the 2024 season, the Cardinals had only five full-time minor-league instructors. This represented their smallest minor-league coaching staff in a decade. Coincidentally, the cracks in the organization started popping up following the 2019 season, particularly when it came to player development.

Rather than spend money on coaches and support staff, John Mozeliak and the Cardinals front office and ownership groups preferred spending on the major-league roster. Mid-tier free agents took precedence over spending to build up the minor-league teams. Eventually, this caught up to the Cardinals, and they saw the fruits of their limited labors in 2023 when they went 71-91.

Bloom has worked to address this shortcoming since the beginning of his time in St. Louis. “(I'm) still working through things, but I would like, hope and expect that our senior folks will all go forward with us," said Chaim of the coaching staff and front office group. "I do anticipate that we will have some additions to the front-office group, when and in what roles, I’m not ready to say that yet.”

Since joining the Cardinals as an advisor in 2024, Chaim Bloom has dramatically expanded the coaching staff. They added a director of pitching in Matt Pierpont and a director of hitting in Dalton Hurd. The Cardinals have also added support staff beneath these directors in support fashion. Casey Chenoweth and Kyle Driscoll were added to the major-league staff as assistant hitting and pitching coaches, respectively.

Chaim Bloom has been committed to expanding the scouting department under Moises Rodriguez and Randy Flores.

Growth in coaching and support staff will go a long way to helping the Cardinals be annual contenders. Players will now have multiple outlets for assistance, and the development won't stop at the major-league level, a phrase the new front office has been harping on since 2024.