4 ways Chaim Bloom is already rectifying John Mozeliak's mistakes

Over a two-year period, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom was given an inside look at the organization. He was hired initially to "vet" the player development system and give his insight into an organization that was once the crown jewel of player development but had faded into one that failed to produce stars.

This up-close-and-personal look at the system, top to bottom, allowed Bloom to find its weak spots and areas of greatest need. When his promotion to president of baseball operations was announced, he had an excellent plan of attack in mind, one that would bring the Cardinals back to their annual ways of contending for National League pennants.

In his introductory press conference in September, Bloom made this goal clear. “We are not where we need to be, we are not where our fans expect us to be, and we are not where we expect ourselves to be," said Chaim. "Our goal is to field a team every year that can compete for the division and for a World Series championship.”

In order to achieve this goal, Chaim Bloom will need time and plenty of help. He already started the latter part of that process when he hired executives such as Rob Cerfolio, Larry Day, and Matt Pierpont before the 2025 season. Bloom brought on intelligent, proven executives to help reshape a broken farm system. After 15 months of change, the Cardinals are already seeing growth on the player development side of things.

JJ Wetherholt, Brycen Mautz, Ixan Henderson, Joshua Baez, and Leonardo Bernal shone brightly last year in the minors. The players were able to develop tremendously, partially due to the help from the new player development team and partially due to their own hard work and dedication to the new plan.

While the timeline isn't certain, the Cardinals and their ever-revolving door of reliable contributors began to falter. Sometime around COVID, the Cardinals began losing their old ways. An outdated player development department and an emphasis on spending on free agents rather than in the minors or on coaches, instructors, and technology all pulled the Cardinals back. This caused them to suffer in the standings and in the future outlook.

Chaim Bloom is tasked in his first offseason as president of baseball operations with resetting the Cardinals. He must rebuild a farm system, update a coaching staff, and build out an instructional team to help guide the Cardinals into the future. This won't be a speedy process, but Bloom has already been busy fixing what his predecessor failed to prepare for him.

Here are 4 things that Chaim Bloom is already doing to rectify John Mozeliak's mistakes.