4 under-the-radar Cardinals to watch in spring training who could be key contributors

Gordon Graceffo

In a similar way, Gordon Graceffo is a pitching prospect who was once highly regarded by those within and outside the organization, and then both injuries and regressed performance have stifled some of that excitement.

Graceffo pitched in two games for the Cardinals in 2024, allowing just one earned run in 4.1 innings of relief on June 29th against the Reds and following that up with getting tagged for three runs in 3.1 innings against the Royals in his first career start. Coming into 2025, Graceffo was lower on the pecking order when it came to a potential rotation opportunity but has been a name thrown around as a potential bullpen arm this season.

Graceffo spent time sharpening his game with Tread Athletics this offseason and recently spoke about that experience recently on the Cardinal Territory podcast. The early results from camp thus far seem to indicate that it was time well spent.

In his two innings of work Monday, Graceffo struck out four batters (all on his 12-6 curveball) while flashing some really impressive stuff. As Birds on the Farm host Kareem Haq noted, Graceffo's curveball and slider are his best offerings, but the key to him maintaining success as a starter is holding his velocity. In a small sample size on Monday, Graceffo did just that.

It was only a two-inning sample with 33 total pitches, but his velocity looked strong: 95.6 FF, 84.1 CB, 90.1 SL, 87.3 CH.



Graceffo's gyro-SL and 12-6 CB are metrically speaking his best offerings but maintaining consistent velocity is paramount for those pitches to play up. https://t.co/uDJoL9xplV pic.twitter.com/wxKWpksKRl — Kareem (@KareemSSN) February 24, 2025

Graceffo stated on the Cardinal Territory podcast that his goal for 2025 is to make the Opening Day roster and "stay there" the whole season. It's a lofty goal, but if his stuff continues to play like this, it is one he could fulfill this year. He's likely looking at a bullpen role for now, but if opportunities arise, perhaps he can steal a rotation spot along the way.