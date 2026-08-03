4 trade deadline blockbusters that could shape the Cardinals’ next great core

It's trade deadline day, and while the St. Louis Cardinals are going to pursue deals to offload players for prospects, they are certainly positioned to "buy" a player with control that can help their future, and there are multiple players available at this year's deadline who could do so.

While the odds of one of these deals happening are likely low, I could see the Cardinals seriously pursuing any of these four players today, or even laying the groundwork for a future deal for one of these players in the offseason.

Here are four players the Cardinals could acquire at this deadline that could shape their core moving forward.

Jackson Holliday

Son of Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday, Jackson Holliday was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and is having a really nice campaign in his third big league season. Holliday is slashing .252/.356/.387 with five home runs and five stolen bases in 60 games, playing quality defense at second base and posting a 113 wRC+.

And apparently, there are at least some within the Cardinals organization who would "move heaven and earth" to make Holliday a Cardinal if the ycan.

At just 22 years old (over a year younger than Cardinals rookie JJ Wetherholt), Holliday is continuing to develop as a hitter and mature physically, and if we know anything about his dad and his brother Ethan, it's that Hollidays can bulk up quickly. The Cardinals have a clear hole at third base long-term right now, and Holliday could be the answer to that question.

He'll cost a pretty penny, so we'll see how realistic a move is. While the Cardinals shouldn't be focused on building this year's team up, Holliday is under club control through 2030, which lines up very well with the Cardinals' timeline.

George Kirby

The Cardinals and Mariners have been linked together to make a trade for pitching for years now. While a name like Emerson Hancock is interesting, George Kirby is the kind of player who would truly move the needle for St. Louis.

Kirby does have less control than Holliday and likely comes at a higher asking price, but that's the name of the game for cost-controlled front-line starters. The Cardinals have a ton of fun names in their system right now who could rise to fill that need, but it's hard to pass on an opportunity to find a long-term solution right now.

Kirby owns a 3.61 ERA in 133 career starts, consistently eating innings for Seattle while holding opposing lineups in check. There are some around the league who would argue that Kirby has another gear to hit, and maybe St. Louis is the place he can do that.

Marcelo Mayer

A former first-round pick of Chaim Bloom's during his Boston days, Marcelo Mayer has not found his footing at the Major League level yet, and if the Red Sox are willing to move him at a reduced cost right now, he's a very interesting buy-low target for the Cardinals.

As a prospect, Mayer was lauded for his near double-plus hit tool and above-average power, giving him the potential to be a very dangerous bat long-term. He's still just 23 years old and is under club control through the 2031 season, the Cardinals would have plenty of time to turn him into their third baseman of the future.

Whether it's prospects or part of a package for someone like Riley O'Brien or Ivan Herrera, Mayer would be an interesting get for St. Louis, at the right price.

Reid Detmers

If John Mozeliak wants to make a deal with his former club, Reid Detmers is the piece that makes the most sense for St. Louis.

Detmers has broken out this year for the Angels after years of struggles, striking out 28.3% of the batters he faces and posting a 3.35 FIP in 22 starts this season. The lefty has two more years of club control after 2026, so he'd give the Cardinals a very valuable rotation option for the next few seasons that they could look to lock up.

He's not nearly as established as Kirby, so the price shouldn't be the same, but if the Angels can have a reasonable asking price, the Cardinals should be interested. The Angels just moved Jose Soriano to the Blue Jays, so they are open for business.