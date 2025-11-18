4 prospects the Cardinals must add to their 40-man roster to protect from Rule 5 draft

C Leonardo Bernal

The Cardinals have incredible catching depth in their system right now. At the Major League level, Ivan Herrera, Pedro Pages, and Yohel Pozo led the way for most of the 2025 season. Prospect Jimmy Crooks made his debut this year, and Rodriguez is one of the top prospects in the sport. But don't for a moment forget about Leonardo Bernal.

Bernal is the most all-around prospect of the Cardinals' catchers at this moment, boasting a really intriguing bat while winning the minor league Gold Glove for his performance behind the plate this year.

While his numbers at the plate were not flashy in 2025, it's important to remember that he was a 21-year-old in Double-A and playing as the primary catcher. Even with being younger than most of his peers at that level, Bernal slashed .247/.332/.394 with 13 home runs and 70 RBI in 396 plate appearances. There is a ton to like about Bernal, and you'd have to think that he has a bright future ahead of him.

As a switch-hitter, Bernal boasts an average hit tool and power at the plate who does more of his damage against left-handed pitchers. As he continues to develop physically and mature as a hitter at the plate, he could be even more impactful than that. Pair that with some great defense behind the plate, especially when it comes to managing stolen bases, and you've got a really intriguing player on your hands.

While the Cardinals will have to figure out what to do with their catching depth over time, Bernal is too talented not to add to their 40-man roster today. I wouldn't be surprised to see him traded this offseason in an opportunistic deal, but there is no way they would allow him to be grabbed by another organization for free. I wouldn't be surprised at all to see Pozo non-tendered or put through waivers to clear space.