4 pitchers who could replace Miles Mikolas in the Cardinals rotation

RHP Zach Plesac

Here we have another veteran journeyman option to replace the woeful Miles Mikolas. Though this replacement would be as worrisome as Mikolas himself.

Plesac was drafted in the 12th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the then-Cleveland Indians. He has the most professional experience of anyone on this list — I thought about including Rich Hill, but he's 45 — with 478.2 major-league innings to his name and a decent 4.31 ERA in that time.

Plesac spent his first five seasons in Cleveland's organization. His best year came in the COVID-shortened 2020 season when he posted a 2.28 ERA across eight starts and 55.1 innings. He struck out 57 batters that year. He's bounced around affiliated ball throughout his career including a stint in Indy ball this year.

While with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League, Plesac posted a 2.84 ERA across seven starts and 38 innings. He struck out 33 batters during that time.

The Cardinals signed Plesac to a minor-league deal in early June as rotation depth. Injuries to starting rotations are common, but the Cardinals staff avoided that bug and has stayed healthy all year (fingers crossed, I guess?). Therefore, Plesac has stayed in Memphis as a depth piece.

He hasn't pitched well in Triple-A so far.

Plesac has a 9.52 ERA with Memphis through 40.2 innings. He's struck out only 26 batters, and he's allowed 12 home runs in only 10 starts. His 1.92 WHIP is gaudy and virtually unplayable at the majors or minors. Very little has gone well for the 30-year-old as he looks to restart his major league career within the Cardinals' farm system.

Zach Plesac would be promoted to replace Miles Mikolas strictly for his major-league resume. He showed some promise as a young starter in Cleveland's organization a half-decade ago, but his days as a reliable starter are probably over. Plesac wouldn't be an ideal replacement for Miles Mikolas, but he's at least a different look.