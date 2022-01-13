4 non-tendered free-agent targets for "resetting" Cardinals

Brandon Drury (32, LAA)

Yes, another Angel coming off a disappointing season. Sense a theme? The elder statesman of the group is 32-year-old super-utility man Brandon Drury. Having played every position except center field and catcher during his 10-year career, Drury could truly fill a bench or platoon role across the lineup.

Drury is coming off a season that saw him play in under 100 games for just the second time during his time in the majors. In his two seasons prior, Drury combined to hit 54 home runs, drive in 170 runs, and total a 5.8 fWAR while playing mostly third and second base.

Being 32, Drury would most likely be looking for a one-year bounce-back deal. He made $8.5 million in each of the last two seasons, but his 2024 Baseball Savant page is full of so much blue that it would be a surprise to see him sign for near that number. The Cardinals could provide a perfect landing spot on a roster that lost notable veterans and potential positional flexibility depending on how the offseason shakes out.

Overall, the Cardinals have needs to fill despite being in a reset year. These low-cost options could work to fill those spots while also providing potential future value, whether that be playing themselves into an extension or seeing them dealt for future pieces.