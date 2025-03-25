4 frustrating decisions the Cardinals made with their Opening Day roster, 3 fans like

Frustrating: Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson fighting for playing time

Having Scott start every day in center field creates a roster crunch for two non-center field options on the Cardinals roster. That may seem weird to say out loud, but it is the truth.

If the Cardinals went with Nootbaar in center, Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson could both start every day. While I support the Cardinals' decision to go with Scott in center and hope he runs with the job, once again, it does not mean I can't be frustrated about what this is going to do to Burleson and Gorman.

Yes, had the Cardinals been able to trade Nolan Arenado, this would not be an issue at all. But here we are. And the Cardinals are actually rolling with Burleson as their DH to begin the year over Gorman, meaning now that one of the guys they said they wanted to see 600+ at-bats for this year is not going to get that opportunitiy.

I am not a Gorman truther. I'm not here to tell you he is going to bounce back in a huge way this year. But I do think if the Cardinals want him to become the guy they think he can be, it would be good for him to be in a lineup every day. Instead, I'm honestly not sure how often he plays.

Maybe it's a 50/50 split with Burleson to begin the year, but even that is hard to sell for me, as that breaks up rhythm as well. Burleson will likely sit against left-handed pitching, but isn't that where Luken Baker then would fit into the picture? Hopefully the Cardinals give Nolan Arenado more rest days this year, as that would help get Gorman in the lineup.

The DH spot is already crowded without those two having to share it. Baker is someone they will want to start at DH against left-handed pitchers, and guys like Arenado, Donovan, Contreras, Walker, and Hererra will likely see time at DH as well.

Injuries will help clear the jam eventually, but I am frustrated that two bats with potentially bright futures but have something to prove are now in odd positions to fight for playing time on this roster.