4 final trade predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals on deadline day

#3 - Nolan Arenado stays put

Despite reported interest in Nolan Arenado resurfacing from the Houston Astros recently, the club pivoted to trading for Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias last night, likely ending any chance of that truly bubbling up again.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has indicated that teams that miss out on Eugenio Suarez, whom the Seattle Mariners acquired last night from the Arizona Diamondbacks, may pivot to Arenado in the aftermath. Those teams would include the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, and possibly the Philadelphia Phillies

While I guess one of those clubs could make a surprise run at Arenado today, I doubt it at this point. I think the Cardinals are going to be stuck with Arenado for the remainder of 2025 and will have to cross their fingers that Chaim Bloom can move him in the offseason.

It's been a really poor year for Arenado offensively, posting a .235/.295/.367 slash line with just 10 home runs in 85 games. His 84 wRC+ on the year is another major step down in production year over year, and he has only been worth 0.8 fWAR on the season. At 34 years old with two years remaining on his contract, this is aging really poorly.

If the Cardinals find a suitor today or in the offseason, they are going to have to eat significant money on Arenado's deal. Yes, he's been great defensively this year, but that's not nearly enough value to make up for the big contract he's on right now.

Moving Arenado would really help the Cardinals find playing time for young bats on their roster, something they really need to do. While moving Arenado would be in their best interest, I don't see a deal coming where he would waive his no-trade clause today.

St. Louis needs to consider lessening Arenado's playing time down the stretch to get young players in the lineup, as well as a way to help Arenado bounce back a bit and maybe overcome the ailments he's been dealing with as the year has gone on.