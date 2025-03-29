4 Cardinals who didn't make the Opening Day roster but will get the call up in 2025

RHP Michael McGreevy

Michael McGreevy's placement on the Triple-A Memphis roster out of spring was perhaps the most frustrating decision made by the front office.

McGreevy's major-league debut last year couldn't have gone better; he threw only 24 innings across four appearances (three starts). McGreevy finished with 18 strikeouts, a 1.96 ERA, a 0.783 WHIP, and a 3-0 record. As far as rookie debuts for pitchers go, it couldn't have been much better for the 2021 first-round pick.

McGreevy's career as a prospect prior to his promotion last year was largely underwhelming given his first-round status. Through four seasons in the minors, McGreevy had a 4.13 ERA and a 7.9 strikeouts-per-nine ratio. His 1.334 WHIP paired with 2.3 walks per nine innings showed that he struggled with command and limiting hits. McGreevy has done a good job throughout his career at limiting home runs, however.

This past offseason, McGreevy worked hard to put on weight while cutting body fat. He also changed his mindset. Since he's primarily a ground-ball pitcher, McGreevy realized that he doesn't need to make perfect pitches or push more.

During Spring Training, McGreevy opted to use his slider more than he has in the past. He threw the pitch about a quarter of the time this spring while cutting back on his fastball usage. His four-seam fastball is also sitting at 93 MPH, something he was unable to touch as a prospect. McGreevy's slider usage paired with a more lively fastball have helped him find success in the majors.

Despite being one of the best pitchers for the Cardinals this spring, McGreevy will find himself in the Memphis rotation to start the year. In his stead, left-hander Matthew Liberatore will be the team's fifth starter. When the club expands its rotation to six starting pitchers, it will be veteran lefty Steven Matz getting the call instead of Michael McGreevy.

McGreevy will be depth for the Cardinals in the minors should a pitcher get injured or traded. If any one of the team's current starters goes down (or out for that matter), Michael McGreevy will absolutely be the first minor leaguer to be promoted. Michael McGreevy being promoted is an issue of "when" not "if" at this point. His production last year paired with this spring proves that he is ready for a major-league job.