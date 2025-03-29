4 Cardinals who didn't make the Opening Day roster but will get the call up in 2025

UTIL Jose Fermin

Jose Fermin isn't known for his bat. He's struggled throughout his career to be an above-average hitter, but his glove is his calling card. Fermin can capably play third base, second base, shortstop, and the corner outfield. He battled all spring with infielder Jose Barrero for the final roster spot. In fact, Fermin was even reported to be the club's final man on Opening Day. Plans changed, though.

Instead of being placed on the 26-man roster for the Cardinals, Fermin found himself relegated to the Memphis Redbirds roster. This demotion comes on the heels of a minor-league season in 2024 where he walked far more than he struck out and where he posted a 145 wRC+ in 240 plate appearances. Fermin took his game to another level last year in Triple-A.

He also had a strong spring showing recently, slashing .292/.352/.479 with nine RBIs through 54 plate appearances. He finished fourth on the team in Spring Training at-bats with 48, a clear indication of the organization wanting to see what he could do this year.

Rather than being rewarded with a spot on the Opening Day roster, Fermin was placed in Memphis. Now, he'll have to continue to prove his worth in the minors.

An injury to a position player — especially shortstop Masyn Winn — this year will open up a spot for the scrappy 25-year-old. Additionally, underperformance from Nolan Gorman in particular will clear the path for Fermin's promotion to St. Louis.

If he can continue his offensive performance while being a useful utility player, Fermin won't be sent back down to the minors after being called up.

INF Thomas Saggese

Thomas Saggese is at a strange point in his career as a prospect with the Cardinals. On one side, he's being blocked at third base by veteran and future Hall of Famer Nolan Arenado and at second base by youngster Nolan Gorman.

On the other side, he's being pushed by top prospect JJ Wetherholt. Wetherholt, the Cardinals' seventh overall pick in the 2024 draft, is rising through the system quickly, as he'll start the year at Double-A Springfield. Wetherholt is also probably a third-baseman/second-baseman once he ascends to the majors. This push-and-pull effect on Saggese is squeezing him out of a spot on the major league roster.

Saggese was a long shot to get a spot on the 26-man roster on Opening Day due to the roster crunch in the majors. With infielders Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, Nolan Arenado, and Masyn Winn on the roster, squeezing him in would have been tough. A prospect of Saggese's level shouldn't be relegated to a bench role just to make the majors, too. He should be getting regular time.

Thomas Saggese will make the roster this year simply due to his plus-bat skills. Saggese has a career .842 OPS in the minors, and his defensive versatility gives him viability at multiple positions on the infield.

If Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Masyn Winn, or Nolan Gorman gets hurt or underperforms this year, expect Saggese to get called up. He'll only be promoted if an everyday role is available for him given the club's desire to play him full time.