3 value starters the Cardinals can target if Erick Fedde is traded

2. Kyle Gibson

Speaking of veteran leaders, Kyle Gibson is another, and Derrick Goold even listed him as a potential fit in a recent piece. The 37-year-old right-hander wasn't a superstar by any means, but he was a reliable source of innings for St. Louis and made 30 starts, going 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA.

Gibson is a graduate of Missouri University and will even attend the annual St. Louis Baseball Writers' Dinner this coming Sunday. He clearly enjoyed his time in St. Louis, and it wouldn't hurt to have him back for one more year while the Cardinals transition.

Like Lynn, he can mentor some of the younger arms along with Sonny Gray, and if the Cardinals are out of contention at the deadline, then they could ship him to a contender that needs an arm.

1. Jose Quintana

Finally, we have Jose Quintana. The 35-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Mets after a brief stay in St. Louis in the second half of the 2022 season. Recall that he even was their Game 1 starter in the postseason that year.

With New York, he went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 2024, making 31 starts and pitching 170.1 innings. He also should be right within the Cardinals' price range. He pitched quite well for the Mets in the postseason too as they made their surprise run to the NLCS.

Of all three options, Quintana is the one I personally prefer. He pitched quite well in St. Louis and is still a reliable starter, not an ace by any means but somebody that can be trusted to give you innings. He's another guy that could be traded if the Cardinals are out of contention at the deadline, and they could also receive a decent haul for him if that's the case.