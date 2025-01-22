3 value starters the Cardinals can target if Erick Fedde is traded

The Cardinals have been trying to trade Nolan Arenado in order to lower their payroll for 2025. They've been unsuccessful so far and may have to resort to trading away some pitchers. That list includes starters Erick Fedde and Steven Matz. Arenado's market is stalled due to the ongoing Alex Bregman sweepstakes, and it appears likely that the eight-time All-Star will remain in St. Louis in 2025.

But let's assume that the Cardinals are forced to trade away a starter or two. Fedde and Matz being traded would open up $18.5 million, as Matz is making $11 million and Fedde is making $7.5 million this year. They both are also on expiring contracts and Fedde, thanks to a resurgent 2024 season, could at least bring back a decent prospect or two.

At this point, Matz can't be relied upon as a starter anymore. But if Fedde is traded that leaves a bit of a hole in the Cardinals rotation. One spot could be filled by Michael McGreevy, but they might need to dive into the free agent market to find somebody.

Unfortunately, St. Louis native Max Scherzer is not going to be on their list of starters. He'll likely be out of their price range and would probably prefer a contending team anyway, so I would caution everybody to not get your hopes up for that.

However, there are a few value starters left on the market, all of whom could be of use to St. Louis in 2025. Here are three that could make sense.

3. Lance Lynn

To give a little bit of a preview, everybody on this list is a former Cardinal, but that's simply because I believe these are the best three options. If other starters like Charlie Morton were still available, they might be on this list.

But Lance Lynn actually ended up pitching pretty well for the Cardinals in 2024 after they brought him back on a one-year, $10 million contract. He missed a little bit of time with a knee injury and wasn't quite the workhorse he once was, but he was effective when healthy, going 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA in his 23 starts.

It might not hurt to bring him back for another one-year deal. It would have to come at a bit of a discount, but he should be right within the Cardinals' budget, even as they reset their payroll, and it always helps to have a veteran leader around the clubhouse for the younger players.