3 times Willson Contreras has boldly (and accurately) called out the Cardinals

Willson Contreras has never been a player known to mince words. From his comments immediately following his signing that showed his love of the old-school St. Louis Cardinals (and in turn disdain towards the Chicago Cubs) to his energy on the field, Contreras has been a spark for the Cardinals for the last three years.

Contreras hasn't exactly been treated well by the organization since signing in free agency. He's been moved from catching to designated hitting back to catching only to end up at first base this year. For a moment, there was also a chance he would move to the outfield.

One could say that Willson Contreras hasn't been treated very fairly by his superiors. Some frustration is justified.

Willson hasn't held back his invective directed at the St. Louis Cardinals' front office and decision-makers either.

Willson Contreras has spoken out against John Mozeliak and the front office multiple times now.

Willson Contreras pleads for more offense at the end of the 2024 season.

Near the end of the 2024 season, Willson Contreras, who led the team with an .848 OPS, pleaded with the front office to fix the club's offense in the offseason. "There's some areas that need to be addressed," said Willson in late September. "I don't know if the front office is going to, but...we didn't come together as an offense at all during the whole year. There's a lot of holes throughout the lineup as well, from one to nine."

Instead of heeding his advice, the front office and ownership sat still all offseason and made only one free agent acquisition: Phil Maton, a pitcher. While the offense is better this year, particularly with runners in scoring position, they still rank 13th in runs per game in the league.

Willson Contreras is frustrated by not seeing support on the field.

Willson Contreras has been beaned the third-most times in baseball this year; he's been hit by 14 pitches, just three behind left fielder Randy Arozarena for the most in the league.

While "beanball" itself has become a bit outdated in baseball, there's still something to be said for defending your own players. For Contreras, who has experienced some injury woes due to being hit by balls and bats these last two years, throwing at opposing batters to defend your own should still be a practice put in place by teams.

After being hit for the second time in a week, Willson Contreras was plucked by fastballs exceeding 99 MPH, once by a Cubs reliever and another time by Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Contreras requested his team defend him some at the plate.

“It’s frustrating. It gets old,” he said. “I know they’re not trying to hit me in the hand. I’m a human being. It gets old. I want to play. I want to stay in the game. I don’t know what to say about it. Protect myself, and hopefully somebody protects me.”

Willson Contreras begs for Michael McGreevy to stay in the majors following a strong start against the Colorado Rockies.

During a year of runway for young players, no one has been shafted more than right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy. He's been exceptional in the minors while starters like Miles Mikolas and Erick Fedde have toiled and taken the club out of games all year long. In his 28.1 innings this year, McGreevy has surrendered just 12 runs while striking out 17 batsmen and walking only three batters.

McGreevy has been deserving of a regular spot in the rotation since spring training, and Willson Contreras certainly thinks so. "I think he's ready to stay here. He doesn't need to go back to Triple-A. That's my take. And I'm going to say it. He's ready."

Contreras put into words what every fan has been saying for nearly seven months now: Michael McGreevy needs to stay in the major-league rotation. If John Mozeliak once again demotes McGreevy following another strong outing, the president of baseball operations' decision-making should be seriously in question.