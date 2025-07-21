3 position groups the Cardinals are loaded at with prospects right now

1. Catcher

Top prospect: Leonardo Bernal

The Cardinals continue to be loaded with catching depth in their system, and while Jimmy Crooks is near an MLB debut and won Texas League MVP last year, Leonardo Bernal is the name that fans should be keeping their eye on the most right now.

In 65 games at Double-A this year, Bernal is slashing .282/.354/.469 as a switch-hitter with 11 home runs and 48 RBI, adding 13 doubles and swiping 10 bases along the way as well. Bernal represents the Cardinals' best chance at an all-around catcher in the system, as the Cardinals seem to be really impressed with his ability behind the plate as well as his bat.

Most outlets are adding Bernal to their top 100 prospect lists recently, and expect him to continue to rise on those rankings as we near the end of the minor league season.

Bernal won't turn 22 years old until February, so there's a lot of opportunity for growth ahead. He'll be added to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, so we could be seeing Bernal sometime in 2026 or 2027.

Star potential: Rainiel Rodriguez

Before the 2025 season began, there was a ton of buzz about an 18-year-old international prospect the Cardinals had in their system named Rainiel Rodriguez, and scouts were eager to see how the young catcher would perform when he made it stateside.

In 171 at-bats this year, Rodriguez has slashed .269/.399/.556 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI while drawing 34 walks as well. He has an elite feel for barreling baseballs at such a young age, and while he hasn't been as productive at Palm Beach, there's a lot to dream on with this young man.

The Cardinals will likely be very patient with Rodriguez, as he won't turn 19 until January. I'm not sure if he'll be able to stick behind the plate long-term, but it's the bat that will be what carries him anyway. Rodriguez has legit power in his bat that the Cardinals lack, and if he can stay on the trajectory the Cardinals think he may be on, look out.

Name to watch: Jimmy Crooks

Pedro Pages has received great reviews for his game-calling behind the plate, but the bat has been so bad this year. Ivan Herrera has mashed at the plate, but he's probably not catching anymore. Yohel Pozo has been super fun to watch and deserves more run behind the plate, but the Cardinals may need to consider seeing what they have in Jimmy Crooks in the near future.

It hasn't been the year they hoped Crooks would have in Triple-A this year, but his .257/.319/.432 slash line with 11 home runs and 63 RBI is nothing to scoff at either. His strikeout rate needs to come down, but there is a lot to like with Crooks as a player.

Crooks will also be added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster this offseason, and he's likely to get his first shot with the Cardinals in early 2026, if not down the stretch in 2025.