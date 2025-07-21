3 position groups the Cardinals are loaded at with prospects right now

3. Outfield

Top prospect: Joshua Baez

It's been a long time coming for Joshua Baez, who has always had loud tools but is finally putting it all together for a breakout 2025 campaign.

Drafted in the second round out of high school back in the 2021 MLB Draft, Baez tore the cover off of the baseball in 38 games for High-A Peoria to begin the year, and after earning a promotion to Double-A Springfield, has kept that production up. In 37 games for Springfield, Baez is slashing .252/.359/.504 with seven home runs, nine doubles, and 15 steals to go along with 28 RBI and 23 walks already.

His power is a step above Chais Davis', who is the top-ranked Cardinals outfield prospect on MLB Pipeline right now, and Baez should overtake Davis here very soon as the Cardinals' top-ranked outfield prospect if he keeps up even remotely the same amount of production. The Cardinals have to be thrilled with the power potential they are seeing in Baez right now.

Star potential: Ryan Mitchell

Selected in the second round by the Cardinals last week, Ryan Mitchell is expected to play in center field for the Cardinals to begin his professional career, but has the versatility to play at shortstop or second base as well.

Drafted out of high school, Mitchell has a 55-grade hit tool from the left side of the plate and boasts average to above-average tools across the board. If you listen to Mitchell talk, he is uber confident in himself and believes he is going to be a star, and now the Cardinals' player development staff with have the opportunity to help him become that.

Standing at 6'2, 185 pounds, Mitchell has a frame that he can continue to grow into as he develops and matures, and since he already boasts from really intriguing exit velocities at the plate, that could mean more power projection in the future. It will be a while before we see Mitchell in St. Louis, but he's a high upside pick that has the chance to be a star if everything goes right.

Name to watch: Nathan Church

For an organization that puts a strong emphasis on defense, Nathan Church is someone fans should get familiar with now and expect to see in St. Louis within the next 12 months. Church is arguably the best defender in the entire farm system, boasting a plus arm, glove, and plus-plus speed that allows him to be impactful in the outfield at all three positions.

Prior to this year, Church never really swung much of a bat, but has now posted a .976 OPS across both Double-A and Triple-A to begin the 2025 season. Like Baez, after earning a promotion a few weeks ago, Church has been even better at his next level, posting a 1.010 OPS for Memphis in 30 games. I'd still be very hesitant to project him as more than a fourth or fifth outfielder long-term, but someone with elite defense and speed like Church can provide a lot of value to a club.