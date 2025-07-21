3 position groups the Cardinals are loaded at with prospects right now

Player development has been the center of conversation for the St. Louis Cardinals for years now, and if they truly want to get back to being a premier organization at raising up their own talent, evidence of that has to be seen at the minor league levels.

Going into the 2025 season, the Cardinals' farm system was ranked by most outlets between the 15th and 20th group of prospects in the game. Not bad, but not great either. The encouraging news was that when Chaim Bloom walked into Boston, their farm system was ranked dead last in all of baseball, and he flipped that into the best in the game in just under five years. He's in year two with the Cardinals organization right now and is starting off with a middle-of-the-pack system, rather than one devoid of talent.

All of that was before the Cardinals seemingly nailed the 2025 MLB Draft, selecting LHP Liam Doyle with the fifth overall pick and grabbing a variety of high prospects to complement him with. When prospect outlets finally begin to unveil their new rankings, with draftees included as well as

But where fans should get the most excited about the future of the farm system is the evidence we are already seeing when it comes to improved player development with the guys they do bring in. Bloom, alongside new assistant general manager Rob Cerfolio, has brought in an excellent team of front office personnel and coaches from some of the best player development organizations in the game, and we are already seeing players in the Cardinals' system take steps forward with this new regime.

While it's still not a top farm system in the game, I do think you'll see the Cardinals take a step forward in team rankings when those updates begin to roll out midseason. There are some exciting names that many fans already knew about, players who are finally taking the steps forward that we hoped they would, and new names breaking out as legit prospects to keep an eye out for.

Today I want to take a look at the three prospect position groups I find to be the strongest in the organization right now, and give you some names to be keeping an eye out for with each of them