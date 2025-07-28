3 players the Cardinals would be foolish to sell at the MLB trade deadline

Jordan Walker

Trading Jordan Walker at the deadline would be the biggest mistake of all for the Cardinals. Walker, a former top prospect, is still only 23 years old and possesses a rare combination of power and athleticism for his size (6'6", 250 lbs). While his 2025 season has been inconsistent (.223 AVG, 3 HR, 25 RBI through 206 ABs), focusing solely on current statistics overlooks his significant upside and the substantial team control he offers through 2030.

MLB grading him as a prospect assigned scores of 55/hitting, 65/power, and 70/arm. This type of prospect just doesn’t come along every year.

Walker's talent is undeniable. He consistently generates high exit velocities and hard-hit rates, showing his ability to hit the ball with authority. His rookie season in 2023 showed glimpses of his potential, with 16 home runs. The current struggles are part of an inexperienced player's development, especially one adjusting to MLB pitching and potentially new defensive positions. The Cardinals have invested heavily in his development, and giving up on him now would be akin to selling low on a blue-chip stock.

Trading Walker would create another hole in an outfield that needs long-term solutions. He represents a future middle-of-the-order bat and a cornerstone for the next competitive Cardinals team. Patience is paramount with prospects of his caliber. The organization needs to continue to work with him on refining his plate approach and defensive consistency. Moving him now would not only weaken their future but also signal a lack of commitment to their own player development pipeline, a core tenet of the Cardinals' philosophy. His potential far outweighs any immediate return.