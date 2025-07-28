3 players the Cardinals would be foolish to sell at the MLB trade deadline

Victor Scott II

Trading Victor Scott II at the deadline would be a significant misstep for the St. Louis Cardinals, directly contradicting their stated goal of acquiring young, cost-controlled talent with upside. Scott is that player for them, and his unique skill set makes him a truly foundational piece for the future.

Scott offers elite, game-changing defense in center field. His incredible speed and instincts allow him to cover vast amounts of ground, preventing extra-base hits and turning routine fly balls into easy outs. This defensive prowess alone adds immense value to the team and stabilizes the outfield.

Beyond defense, Scott possesses world-class speed on the base paths. His ability to steal bases (26 in 2025 so far) immediately pressures opposing pitchers and catchers, n 2023, Victor Scott II tied with Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays organization for the most stolen bases in all of Major and Minor League Baseball, with both players recording 94 steals. This is a dimension the Cardinals have lacked for years, and it makes their offense far more dynamic. He can turn a single into a double or score from first on a single, altering game flow, if he has a manager that will turn him loose.

Scott is under team control through the 2031 season, making him a long-term asset. He's still pre-arbitration eligible, meaning his salary will remain team-friendly for several more years. This aligns perfectly with the Cardinals' desire to build a sustainable contender without constantly shelling out for expensive free agents. His offensive development in 2025, where he's shown improved plate discipline and a .232 average, 5 home runs, and 33 RBIs, demonstrates his potential to become an above-average everyday hitter, even if he doesn't hit for massive power.

Trading Scott, especially after just establishing himself as an everyday player, would send a confusing message to the fanbase and disrupt the very core they are trying to build. He's an exciting homegrown player who fills a critical need, and keeping him is essential for the Cardinals' long-term success.