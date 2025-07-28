3 players the Cardinals would be foolish to sell at the MLB trade deadline

The upcoming MLB trade deadline presents a crucial fork in the road for the St. Louis Cardinals. The strategy should no longer be whether they are buyers or sellers but whether they will commit to a full-blown, multi-year rebuild or aim for a quicker retool, seeking players who can contribute as early as next season.

Regardless of the precise timeline, one clear aim is to unload players on expiring contracts and those with high salaries who don't fit the long-term vision. Names like closer Ryan Helsley, reliever Phil Maton, and pitcher Steven Matz are prime candidates. While it's tough to part with established talent, getting something in return for them is paramount rather than losing them for nothing. The same goes for potentially higher-salaried veterans or players with limited years of control if the right deal emerges, though players like Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray, who possess no-trade clauses, add complexity to those discussions.

In return, the Cardinals will be laser-focused on acquiring young, cost-controlled players with significant upside. This means targeting prospects who are close to MLB-ready or already on major league rosters with multiple years of team control remaining (pre-arbitration or early arbitration years). The key is to replenish a farm system that has dipped in recent years and inject the major league roster with a fresh supply of talent that aligns with their competitive window. The offseason will be the time to bring in established veterans to fill specific needs.

The distinction between a "total rebuild" and "getting players that can help next year" will dictate the precise caliber of prospects. A total rebuild might prioritize younger, higher-ceiling prospects even if they're a few years away. A quicker retool, however, would lean towards players who are on the cusp of or already contributing at the MLB level, even if their ultimate ceiling isn't as high.

Focusing specifically on acquiring young, cost-controlled players, the Cardinals must also recognize they already possess several valuable assets who precisely fit this mold. These players should be untouchable in trade discussions, as they represent the essence of what the team says they will be trying to acquire.

Here are three of the players the Cardinals should not be moving at this trade deadline