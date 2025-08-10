3 pitchers the Cardinals should aggressively target this offseason

Devin Williams

This is an absolute no-brainer. The Cardinals at the deadline traded away their closer, Ryan Helsey. He had a great run, but he is a free agent at the end of the year. There was no way to know what his next contract would look like or even if he would want to stay with the Cardinals.

What if I told you there is a carbon copy that will also be a free agent this winter? As of today, August 8th, 2025, here are their career stats.

Ryan Helsley - WAR 8.3, Games 278, ERA 2.65, K% 29.2, BB% 9.9, All-Star Games 2, Reliever of the Year - one time.

Devin Williams - WAR 8.4, Games 288, ERA 2.39, K% 37.9, BB% 11.5, All-Star games 2, Reliever of the year - two times.

Devin Williams is a St. Louis native, having grown up in the area and attended Hazelwood West High School. Bringing him home could be a popular move with the fan base, and if the Cardinals match any offer he gets, it could be the deciding factor that might entice Williams to sign with the Cardinals.

After a down season with the Yankees, where he struggled with a high ERA and was even temporarily demoted from the closer role, Williams's value may have dipped a bit. This could present a very real "buy-low" opportunity for the Cardinals to gain an elite talent at a more manageable price than his past performance would have commanded.