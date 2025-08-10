3 pitchers the Cardinals should aggressively target this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have a significant amount of work to do this offseason to get back to being a contending team. As they look to retool, remake, refresh, rebuild, or reconstruct the roster (I have lost track of what they are calling it now), they have many issues to address. There is the bullpen that was gutted at the trade deadline and a pitching staff that some would say has been inconsistent. Those who are less kind would say they have been consistent, just consistently bad. The lineup, while possessing some talent, lacks a true impact right-handed bat in the middle of the order.

The bullpen is the most pressing need. After trading away their top relievers for prospects at the trade deadline, the Cardinals must rebuild this unit. Targeting a high-leverage closer, either through a trade or free agency, is paramount. They also need to acquire a few reliable setup men to build a bridge to the ninth inning. They could address this by trading from their deep pool of position players or by signing a veteran free agent.

On the offensive side, the Cardinals need to find a powerful right-handed hitter. The current lineup’s heavy left-handedness allows opposing teams to exploit it. Acquiring a slugger who can protect the team's other bats and provide a consistent threat would be a tremendous boost. This could mean pursuing a big-name free agent, but they could also look to trade one of their many left-handed bats for a player who fits the bill. The Cardinals have an abundance of infield talent in the minors, which could make some current players expendable in a deal for a right-handed bat.

The starting rotation is another area that needs attention. While they have a few solid arms other than Gray, they lack a second true top-of-the-rotation hurler. Acquiring a top-tier starter, or two, either through a trade or by signing a free agent, would be a game-changer. The team's farm system has some promising pitching prospects, but they are not ready to contribute at the major league level, so the Cardinals will need to look externally for help in the short term. The off-season will be a critical period for the Cardinals to address these weaknesses and set themselves up for a more successful future.

Here are 3 pitchers that the Cardinals should set their sights on