3 overlooked Cardinals prospects making a play for attention early in 2026

Every St. Louis Cardinals fan is familiar with the organization's top prospects. Whether it be Rainiel Rodriguez, Liam Doyle, or Joshua Baez, fans are more than aware of what these consensus top-100 prospects are capable of doing.

However, the Cardinals' farm system has fantastic depth, and several of those players are off to fantastic starts to the season. Let's take a look at these rising studs.

These 3 Cardinals prospects are making names for themselves to start the 2026 season.

OF Tai Peete, High-A Peoria Chiefs

MLB Pipeline rank: #18

The Cardinals acquired Tai Peete via trade this past offseason with the Seattle Mariners. Peete came over in the Brendan Donovan trade, and he was viewed by many as a sneaky acquisition of a player with high upside. The 20-year-old outfielder is already putting that upside on display.

Peete is slashing .231/.344/.538 this year with three home runs and 14 RBIs. He also hit for the cycle the other day as well. Peete's plus raw power has been on display this year, and he's been able to keep his strikeout rate at a modest 26.2% while walking 14.8% of the time. The lefty could be a quick riser through the system this year if he can maintain solid contact rates.

Tai Peete has the cycle!!!

He triples off of the position player, and completes the cycle. pic.twitter.com/DXmgQFZJQC — Kyle Reis, 58% Neanderthal (@kyler416) April 17, 2026

RHP Ty Van Dyke, Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals

MLB Pipeline rank: unranked

As an English teacher, I am a fan of homophones. As a baseball lover, I'm a fan of Ty Van Dyke.

The Cardinals drafted Van Dyke in the 10th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Stetson University. Van Dyke has only thrown 28.1 innings since being drafted, but he's managed to make the most of those innings this year. The righty has not allowed a run through 14.1 innings this year, and he's struck out 16 batters while walking only two.

Van Dyke's 32% K rate ranks 15th among all Low-A pitchers. His 28% K-BB rate ranks 14th. Ty Van Dyke certainly isn't a household name, but he should be someone fans keep an eye on. He'll be 22 for most of the 2026 season, and he could reach as high as Double-A this year if he keeps up this level of production.

Van Dyke was voted as the FSL pitcher of the week last week as well, a testament to his early-season production.

93 mph fastball by Ty Van Dyke, and he has his 5th strikeout through 2.1 innings pic.twitter.com/tbp9us9H5q — Kyle Reis, 58% Neanderthal (@kyler416) April 19, 2026

OF Chase Davis, Double-A Springfield Cardinals

MLB Pipeline rank: unranked

Chase Davis was the Cardinals' first-round draft pick in 2023. Prior to the 2026 season, Davis was unable to live up to his prospect hype. His highest wRC+ in a season was 121 in 2024, but when he reached Double-A that year, he failed to hit for contact or get on base. He's seemingly flipped the script this year, and his stock is slowly rising once again.

Davis has a .250/.419/.479 slash line this year with three home runs. His .229 ISO is the highest mark of his professional career, and his .408 wOBA is very strong compared to his career rates. Perhaps most important, Davis has been very strong defensively in center field.

Chase Davis CRUSHES THIS FOR A HOME RUN!!! pic.twitter.com/8dOF5ymlra — Kyle Reis, 58% Neanderthal (@kyler416) April 12, 2026

There are always going to be strikeout concerns with Davis, but if he can slug nearly .500 and hit 20 home runs in a season, that payoff will be well worth it.