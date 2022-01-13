3 Nolan Arenado trade packages for Cardinals to capitalize on Red Sox's interest

Trade #3: The Cardinals trade two of their top trade candidates to land some prospects.

Red Sox receive: 3B Nolan Arenado, RHP Ryan Helsley, RHP Gordon Graceffo, $15 million

Cardinals receive: SS Yoeilin Cespedes and RHP Richard Fitts

I'll be quite honest here, I'm not sure this trade is balanced. The more players you include in a trade, the murkier it gets in my eyes. However, the Cardinals could be sending a fair value back to the Red Sox for outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

Let's start with the Cardinals package here. Nolan Arenado once again goes to Boston along with $15 million this time to offset his remaining salary. Including the money being thrown in from Colorado and deferments, Arenado all of a sudden becomes a budget third baseman when accounting for his defense and offensive potential.

In addition to Arenado, the Cardinals send the National League's best reliever in Ryan Helsley to Boston. He racked up a franchise record 46 saves in 2024, and he'll be missed, but he's the Cardinals' best trade chip at the moment.

To help Boston's pitching depth, the Cardinals send right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo. Graceffo, 24, was once a top organizational prospect, but he's fallen from grace a bit. He finished his time with Triple-A Memphis last year with a 10-8 record and a 4.85 ERA in 130 innings. He's struggled with giving up hits in recent years. Graceffo made his major league debut last year, and he had a 4.70 ERA in three appearances (7.2 innings) last year. He could be a viable bullpen or back-end starting pitcher for Boston.

In return, the Cardinals net two pretty strong prospects in Yoeilin Cespedes and Richard Fitts. Cespedes, still only 19, slashed .319/.400/.615 in Rookie Ball last year, and he had five home runs in only 91 plate appearances. He's an advanced hitter for his age, and he is currently playing shortstop, though he best profiles as a third or second baseman down the road.

Richard Fitts features a fastball that touches 98 MPH and sits around 94 MPH. His slider and changeup are his best secondary pitches. Fitts appears best suited as a back-end starter or a bulk reliever. He made his major league debut last year, and he started four games, threw 20.2 innings, and finished with a 1.74 ERA.

The Cardinals get a lottery ticket prospect in Cespedes and a pitcher with some assurance in Fitts. In exchange, Boston gets their defensive-minded third baseman, a reliable reliever, and a pitching prospect who can fill in the rotation when necessary. They also get some cash to offset the difference in salary between the players.