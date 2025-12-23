3 more trades Chaim Bloom could easily pull off with Red Sox in 2026 and beyond

Nolan Arenado could be a fit at third base for Boston once again

We talked about this at length last offseason before Boston signed Alex Bregman. The Cardinals and Red Sox had an agreement in place to send Nolan Arenado to Boston last offseason, but the Red Sox were ultimately able to get a deal done with Bregman, and the deal fell apart.

Well, Bregman is a free agent once again, and while there is a chance he goes back to Boston, teams like the Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers are heavily rumored to be in the market for the third baseman. If Bregman goes back to Boston, obviously that kills the fit here, but if Bregman signs elsewhere, we could see talks pick back up again for Arenado to go to Boston.

Arenado is coming off the worst year of his big league career, so if the Cardinals move him in a trade, they are going to be eating a lot of his contract and getting next to nothing in terms of name value in return. At this point, it is about saving as much money as possible on his deal and creating space for a guy like JJ Wetherholt to come in and play every day in 2026.

Bloom has shot down the idea that they would consider releasing Arenado, but he does sound very confident in their ability to move him this offseason. This deal likely won't happen until most of the free agent and trade movement has already gone down, and if Boston is left with a hole at third base at that time, Arenado could be the fit.

There are people who believe Arenado could benefit from playing in Fenway Park, hitting into the Green Monster on a regular basis. Putting Arenado in a winning situation again, where he is not expected to be "the guy" may also help him play a bit freer as well. I would not be surprised to see Arenado have a better season with Boston than what he's had with St. Louis the last two seasons.

Personally, I think Arenado will end up being a Los Angeles Angel by the end of this offseason, but Boston is a possibility as things currently stand.