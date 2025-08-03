3 managerial candidates outside the Cardinals organization to replace Oliver Marmol

Don Mattingly

Don Mattingly presents a compelling and perhaps perfect fit for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals that is actively embracing a "reset" and focusing on developing its young talent. His extensive baseball background, as both a legendary player and a seasoned manager, offers a unique blend of experience that can benefit a rebuilding club.

Mattingly has been through a significant rebuild, as the Cardinals will soon go through. This process largely defined his seven-year tenure as manager of the Miami Marlins (2016-2022). After an ownership change, the Marlins shed veteran stars and committed to a youth movement. Mattingly navigated these challenging years, fostering a clubhouse environment where young players could grow. He notably led the Marlins to a playoff berth in the shortened 2020 season, earning him the National League Manager of the Year award—a testament to his ability to maximize performance even with a developing roster. This experience would be invaluable to the Cardinals.

Beyond the Marlins, Mattingly has worked with winning organizations. He managed the Los Angeles Dodgers for five seasons (2011-2015), leading them to three consecutive National League West titles and consistent contention. While he didn't win a World Series there, his teams were perennial contenders. He also served as a coach for the New York Yankees under Joe Torre and is currently the bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team with the best record in baseball.

Regarding his age, Mattingly is 64 years old. This is certainly not a detriment, as recent World Series have seen older managers lead their teams to championships. Dusty Baker won the World Series at 73 in 2022, and Bruce Bochy won at 68 in 2023. These examples underscore that experience and leadership, rather than age, are paramount.

People widely praise Mattingly for his rapport with young players. His calm demeanor, strong communication skills, and relatable playing career enable him to connect effectively with developing talent. He's known for fostering a supportive environment while also instilling accountability and fundamental baseball principles. This balance is crucial for young players learning how to succeed at the major league level, allowing them to develop without undue pressure. He understands the importance of teaching and development, having stated that he looks forward to "walking that tightrope of us growing and getting better."

Mattingly offers a rare combination of experience managing winning teams and guiding a club through a challenging rebuild. His ability to connect with young players, coupled with his seasoned leadership, makes him an exceptionally strong candidate to lead the Cardinals through their current transition and build for future success.