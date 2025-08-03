3 managerial candidates outside the Cardinals organization to replace Oliver Marmol

Jason Varitek

Jason Varitek presents a very interesting and well-rounded candidate for the St. Louis Cardinals' managerial position, aligning seamlessly with the criteria Bloom would look for. At 53 years old, Varitek possesses a unique blend of experience. He spent 15 years as a player — half of those years as team captain. Throughout his career, he helped young pitchers navigate the pressures of the big leagues. That sounds like something the Cardinals will need.

His direct, no-nonsense yet supportive approach fosters an environment crucial for player development. He understands the nuances of nurturing talent while instilling accountability. After his playing days, he served as special assistant to the general manager for the Boston Red Sox for approximately eight years, where he was also the organization's catching instructor.

Veritek transitioned into a coaching position as Game Planning Coordinator in November 2020. Recently, his role became Game Planning and Run Prevention Coach. In this capacity, he has also taken on the broader defensive strategies and ways to prevent runs, beyond just the catching position. He continues to contribute to the strategic preparation for the team, emphasizing the integration of data and fundamental execution for optimal performance.

Varitek's approach embodies a strong blend of traditional methods and new analytics. His playing career grounded him in fundamental baseball, while his recent coaching roles in the Red Sox organization, particularly as Game Planning Coordinator, exposed him to and required the integration of advanced data in strategic preparation. His clear communication and ability to connect old knowledge with new ideas are important for managing today.

Jason Varitek would walk into the clubhouse with instant respect.

If the Cardinals want to take another chance on a manager without managerial experience, then Varitek should be only one on the list. Chaim Bloom had this to say about Varitek when they were both with the Red Sox: “We have one of the best in Jason Varitek, who, I don’t know if there’s been a more prepared player in my lifetime,” Bloom said. “That’s exactly what he brings to coaching.”