3 free agents in the World Series the Cardinals should target during the offseason

SS Miguel Rojas

Two years ago, the St. Louis Cardinals were searching for a backup shortstop to the ascendant Masyn Winn. Winn, who was a rookie in 2024, had some injury concerns to his name, and the Cardinals weren't looking to burn out their shortstop at a young age. Additionally, utility man Tommy Edman, who was supposed to be the club's starting fielder and backup shortstop, was on the Injured List up until the trade deadline.

The need for a backup shortstop, particularly one who could bat left-handed and offset Winn's struggles against right-handed pitchers, was clear and obvious.

St. Louis filled that need with veteran Brandon Crawford. Crawford's leadership on the team was important, and while he didn't hit overly well, his defense and support for Winn were imperative in the rookie's growth as a major leaguer.

With Masyn Winn's meniscus tear and offseason surgery, the need for a backup shortstop is ever more apparent.

Thomas Saggese or even JJ Wetherholt could be the backup shortstops, but their services could be used elsewhere depending on who gets traded this offseason. Chaim Bloom has also shown a penchant to be patient with his top prospects, so there's a chance Wetherholt doesn't make his debut until deep into the regular season.

If he wants to fill the backup shortstop role this winter via free agency, Miguel Rojas would be an excellent addition. Rojas played all of 2025 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he had solid numbers given his role. In 290 at-bats, Rojas slashed .262/.318/.397 with seven home runs and an OPS+ of exactly 100.

Rojas has never been known as an offensive powerhouse; his career-high OPS+ over a full season is only 111. However, he's always been exceptional defensively, and his leadership is highly regarded throughout the league. Rojas definitely prefers hitting against left-handed pitchers, as is shown by his .879 OPS against southpaws last year.

In 2025, Miguel Rojas accumulated six Outs Above Average. He was a plus defender at second base and a neutral defender at shortstop. He would be an excellent veteran role player who can spell players at multiple positions.

Rojas will turn 37 in February, so he's certainly no spring chicken. However, he's shown a willingness to be a support player on various teams. He would slot in well for the Cardinals as a role player.