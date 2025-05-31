3 Cardinals who need to run with their opportunity after Jordan Walker's injury

Alec Burleson

Opening the year as the Cardinals' primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching, things have been a bit more complicated playing time-wise for Burleson as of late, as Ivan Herrera has emerged as an everyday designated hitter option for the Cardinals.

The club got creative to work Burleson into the lineup, though, as he plays first base on days when Herrera catches and Willson Contreras is at the designated hitter spot, and they've begun to play him in the corner outfield spots again as well.

After a slow start to his season, Burleson has been red hot during the month of May, slashing .306/.348/.565 with four home runs and four doubles, amounting to a 154 wRC+ during that stretch. The Cardinals want him playing every day against right-handed pitching, and he'll likely draw more starts against lefties now as well.

If Burleson continues his red-hot May into the month of June with his everyday playing time, he will cement himself as a critical part of the Cardinals' lineup and make it awfully hard for them to move Walker back into a consistent role upon his return. Burleson is just 26 years old, a former high draft pick himself, and had top 100 prospect pedigree as well. Burleson was arguably the Cardinals' best player during the first half last year, slashing .288/.320/.494 with 17 home runs and a 125 wRC+, but he fell off a cliff during the second half, especially during the month of September.

What was even more impressive for Burleson was how elite he was against right-handed pitching during the first half of last year. In 244 plate appearances, Burleson slashed .327/.362/.571 (.933 OPS) with 14 home runs and a 158 wRC+ against righties, and even with his struggles in the second half, he still posted a 125 wRC+ against right-handed pitching on the season.

Now is Burleson's chance to shine, and if he does, the Cardinals will have some really difficult questions to answer when Walker returns.