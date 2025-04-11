3 Cardinals who have already proven they don't belong on roster after May 1

Center fielder Michael Siani

Michael Siani's role on the Opening Day lineup was questionable to start the year, and his performance hasn't been overly inspiring.

Once it became clear that Victor Scott II played his way into a starting role at the beginning of the year, Siani's inclusion became curious. Both of the center fielders are speedy left-handed hitters with plus defense in center. Were both really necessary? If the Cardinals needed a fourth outfielder, they had Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan who could fill in the corners while Lars Nootbaar could occasionally play center.

Through only nine plate appearances, Michael Siani has a slash line of .125/.222/.125 with no stolen bases, two runs scored, one walk, and three strikeouts. He was never supposed to be an average offensive player, and his role as a defensive specialist helps alleviate some of the pains of his offensive shortcomings, but he's been a nonfactor offensively so far.

If the Cardinals want to make more use of their final roster spot, a player who can be a backup shortstop would be preferable. Jose Barrero (.267/.333/.433 slash line with one home run for a 114 wRC+ in Triple-A) or Jose Fermin (.179/.324/.179 with six walks for a 60 wRC+) would be a viable roster replacement for Michael Siani. Even Michael Helman (.154/.214/.231 for a 25 wRC+) may be a longshot to make the roster in Siani's stead, but his versatility plays into his favor. Barrero, a player whom the Cardinals signed to a minor-league deal this offseason, was once a top prospect for the Cincinnati Reds.

Michael Siani's inclusion on the roster is redundant at this point. He's not a player the Cardinals intend on using in the future, and he doesn't provide value beyond his defensive abilities late in games. If the Cardinals want to have a late-inning replacement for Jordan Walker, there are other ways to achieve that while not sacrificing too much offense.

If John Mozeliak and Oli Marmol want to optimize their roster, they'll swap Michael Siani out for a backup shortstop who has more utility than Michael Siani does. His defense is tantalizing, but it doesn't outweigh his well-below-average bat.