3 Cardinals who have already proven they don't belong on roster after May 1

The 2025 season will be a patient one for the St. Louis Cardinals. It's a transition year, one that will feature longer runways than normal for struggling players, particularly young ones. Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, and Matthew Liberatore have been players whom the front office is keeping a close eye on this year for growth. They're also all being given plenty of chances to prove their worth.

However, there comes a point when a player has to perform or the club's hand will be forced.

Some players through the first two weeks have already shown that they may be at risk of a demotion or a removal altogether. There are other players who started the year out on a short leash and haven't given manager Oli Marmol and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak a reason to keep them on.

Chris Roycroft would have absolutely made this list, but he was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Update to this story: The Cardinals optioned Chris Roycroft to Memphis today. #STLCards https://t.co/iBpElGOSGO — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 10, 2025

Chris Roycroft won a spot on the Opening Day roster by virtue of having a very strong Spring Training. Roycroft did not allow an earned run in eight innings, he struck out eight batters, and hitters had a .207 batting average against him. Roycroft earned his spot on the roster, and his role would be a middle reliever.

In 2024, Roycroft's sinker was his most effective pitch. It averaged 96 MPH with 1.5 inches of induced vertical break. Sinkers are meant to be tight pitches, and his was just that with excellent velocity. This year, Roycroft's sinker is averaging just 94.1 MPH with 8.8 inches of induced vertical break. There's clearly a mechanical issue here, and Roycroft was honest about that following his outing against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

“I needed to go out there, especially after two stressful outings,” Roycroft said. “You can do all the work you want on the side and before the game, but sometimes you just go out there and let everything else work the way it’s supposed to. We’re on our way to figuring out where we were last year and the way we usually move the ball. I think that’s going to be fine.”

Because Chris Roycroft couldn't figure out his mechanical issues, he was demoted to Triple-A Memphis. To some fans, this move came a few days too late. Some even pondered that would happen on Monday after he went 0.2 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates and allowed three runs while walking two batsmen. Roycroft appeared once again in the series finale against the Pirates in extra innings, and he gave up the game-winning hit. It hasn't been good for the right-handed reliever.

Roycroft's 7.94 ERA through 5.2 innings is abysmal, and batters have been teeing off on him with a .263 batting average against. Right-handed pitchers Roddery Munoz, Andre Granillo, and Riley O'Brien could all supplant Roycroft.

Chris Roycroft isn't a "player of focus" for the Cardinals in 2025; he's likely a bridge to other relievers while they work on their crafts in the minors. If the Cardinals want to have a more reliable middle reliever, they would be wise to call upon one of O'Brien, Munoz, or Granillo.

